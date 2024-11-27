Pep Guardiola looked like he had been attacked by a cat in the aftermath of Man City‘s collapse against Feyenoord, and the Spaniard made a bizarre comment when asked about it.

City were cruising to their first win after five consecutive defeats on Tuesday night, piling on three unanswered goals against Arne Slot‘s former side by the 53rd minute.

However, Guardiola’s side conceded three goals with 15 minutes left to play to see the match end in a 3-3 draw after several defensive calamities.

It is the latest a side has ever been three or more goals up in the Champions League but failed to win – not quite the confidence boost ahead of their trip to Anfield!

'I want to harm myself' ? Pep asked about the cuts on his nose and head pic.twitter.com/VQVCQ9brzy — BeanymanSports (@BeanymanSports) November 26, 2024

After the draw, Guardiola showed up to his press duties with a number of scratches across the top of his head to go with the one he had on his nose before the match.

Asked about the cuts to his face, Guardiola said they were caused by “my finger here, with my nail,” before bizarrely joking “I want to harm myself” as he got up to leave.

Pep Guardiola: “I NEED THOSE LOSSES! For the club it’s EXCEPTIONAL that happened!” ? pic.twitter.com/oQmjepssyO — City Report (@cityreport_) November 26, 2024

It followed on from another bewildering display from the City boss before the Champions League tie, as he told Amazon Prime with gusto: “I need those loses! For the club, it’s exceptional that happened!”

It sets up what could be an all-timer between Liverpool and City on Sunday afternoon, as a win for Slot’s side would move them 11 points clear of the current Premier League champions.

Fans show their frustration

After hearing Feyenoord’s fans sing Arne Slot‘s name at the Etihad and his own supporters voice their dissatisfaction on Tuesday evening, Guardiola and City feel “fragile.”

“It is what it is, difficult to swallow right now,” Guardiola said. “The game was good, we played well, we scored three and could have scored more.

“We do everything and then we give away, especially the first one, and after we are not stable enough to do it.

“It’s not about no run or no commitment, but football you have to be [switched on] in certain moments to do it.

Feyenoord fans chanting ‘Arne Slot La La La’ followed by YNWA at the Etihad Stadium ? pic.twitter.com/Jb8JIrHhiD — Aadam Patel (@aadamp9) November 26, 2024

“The last game against Tottenham, 0-4, the supporters were there, applause. They are disappointed of course, and we understand it.

“People come here not to remember success of the past, they come here to see the team win and perform well. I am not the one when the situation is bad or good [to say] what they have to do.”

City’s draw in the Champions League sees them currently placed 15th in the table out of 36 teams, just four points above the knockout zone.