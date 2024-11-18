Ibrahima Konate captained France to victory on Sunday evening, with the centre-back playing the full 90 minutes to set up a healthy return to Liverpool.

The 25-year-old has not always been a regular at the back under Didier Deschamps but has started each of France’s last four matches.

The clash against Italy is one Konate will never forget, though, having been handed the captain’s armband for the first time from the start in the absence of Kylian Mbappe.

He lined up alongside Arsenal‘s William Saliba in what was effectively a dead rubber for both sides, as they had each already qualified for the Nations League quarter-finals.

Adrien Rabiot opened the scoring for France inside two minutes, with an own goal from Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario doubling the lead just after the half-hour mark.

Andrea Cambiaso pulled one back for Italy, but Deschamps’ side restored their buffer after the break thanks to Rabiot to sign off with a 3-1 win.

Un immense honneur ©? une belle victoire pour clôturer 2024! ?? @equipedefrance pic.twitter.com/J7QBivUS5J — Ibrahima Konate (@IbrahimaKonate_) November 17, 2024

Konate showed his typical confidence on the ball and was composed when disposing of it, operating at 90 percent accuracy, as per FotMob – the second-best of any player with 80 or more touches.

The Frenchman will return to the AXA Training Centre later in the week after playing 180 minutes during the break, which takes his season tally for club and country to 1,694 minutes.

Although Liverpool are not back in action at Southampton until Sunday, it may not come as a surprise if Arne Slot looks to manage Konate before a double-header against Real Madrid and Man City.

6 players safely return from the break

Every international break you are just left to cross your fingers and hope that every player returns fit and healthy, and it is so far so good on that front.

Curtis Jones signed off from a memorable England campaign with 169 minutes and a maiden goal to his name, while Jarell Quansah went unused after being called up to the senior squad.

The pair emerged unscathed and will have a couple of days off before returning to training.

The same goes for Caoimhin Kelleher after two outings for Ireland, though he may be avoiding Jones at the AXA after his side fell to a 5-0 defeat to England. He appeared to come through it unscathed from a fitness perspective, though.

And making it five successful returns is Kostas Tsimikas, who played the full 90 minutes in Greece’s 2-0 win in Finland on Sunday evening.

Virgil van Dijk has also been added to the list after the Netherlands released him from their squad for the final game.

Six successful returns, and now 10 to go for the Reds. Andy Robertson, Conor Bradley, Tyler Morton and Wataru Endo will be the next to sign off from international duty for 2024 on Monday.

Here’s hoping it’s more good news as we head into a huge run of 11 games until the end of the year!