Arne Slot has given an update on the health of his Liverpool squad, with no new injuries and improved fitness for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and more.

Liverpool went into the international break with Alexander-Arnold (hamstring), Jota (rib), Alisson (hamstring), Harvey Elliott (foot) and Federico Chiesa (fitness) already injured.

Concerns grew over Virgil van Dijk after the captain withdrew from Netherlands duty midway through, but speaking on Friday, Slot confirmed there are no issues for his No. 4.

Van Dijk “all good” – available vs. Southampton

Alisson and Jota expected to miss out next two games

Alexander-Arnold could be back vs. Real Madrid

Chiesa recovery plan ongoing, parts of training on Friday

Elliott back in full training and in contention

Slot did, however, rule Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Jota and Chiesa out of Sunday’s trip to Southampton at the very least.

“Virgil is all good. He’s training with us today,” he told reporters.

“Trent isn’t training with us yet but he’s getting there, so we expect him to be back with us soon.

“Harvey is training with us again, that’s the positive thing. He’s been out for many weeks, but he’s on the training ground again with the team. That’s a positive thing for him.

“Jota is still apart from the group, same as Federico who is coming back into the session maybe for one exercise today.

“They are all expected to be back within now and a few weeks, but the last part of recovery is always the most difficult one.

“Let’s wait and see, but Virgil is completely OK.”

Though Alisson is back in outdoor training with Liverpool’s goalkeeper coaches, the Brazilian is yet to rejoin the team for sessions and has been ruled out against both Southampton and, seemingly, Real Madrid.

As he continued, though, Slot suggested that Alexander-Arnold may be available for the Champions League clash.

“That is something we have to wait and see, because as I just said, the last few days of recovery are always the most tricky.

“Because then they have to go from isolated training sessions towards the group training session, and that step is always the most difficult one.

“So for me, it’s difficult to judge now and to tell you now it’s going to be one, two, three days or a bit longer.

“The only thing I can say is that with Alisson and with Jota, I don’t expect them to be available for [the Real] game.

“With Trent it’s going to be in-between.”

After the visit of Real on November 27, the Reds will then host Man City in the Premier League four days later, with the hope being that the likes of Alisson and Alexander-Arnold will be ready to start then.