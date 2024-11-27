Liverpool 2-0 Real Madrid: Player Ratings

Liverpool were three or four goals better than Real Madrid, but we’re not greedy and we’re saving goals for Sunday, so 2-0 to stay 100% in Europe is absolutely fine.

Liverpool 2-0 Real Madrid

Champions League (5) | Anfield

November 27, 2024

Goals: Mac Allister 52′, Gakpo 76′

Caoimhin Kelleher – 9 (out of 10)

Had absolutely nothing to do first half beyond the odd pass or catch.

Only had one real save to make in the whole match so no big praise. Well, we say one save, it was a penalty stop – again – from Kylian Mbappe.

Not just one of the best backup goalkeepers in the world but one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Conor Bradley – 9 (Man of the Match)

Earned the biggest cheer of the first 45 on the half-hour mark for absolutely nailing Mbappe with a perfect tackle, denying a really dangerous moment. Got a bit carried away after that and shot from 35 yards – can’t blame him, we would have as well!

Kept on pushing forward and almost scored a belting header soon after the restart – then immediately set up Alexis for the opener.

His best game since Chelsea. Want to give him Man of the Match? Go right ahead, we had at least four equal candidates. Should he get a 10? Maybe.

Concern that he went down with a hamstring late on…

Ibrahima Konate – 9

Back to excellent Ibou after a weekend off mentally. Bossed the challenge several times first half and was always on hand to shut down anyone running infield from the left.

Quick, strong, concentrated, assured in the pass.

Virgil van Dijk – 9

Took it upon himself to wind up Rudiger a good bit, which is good because he’s a tit.

Dominant in the air and absolutely monstered Mbappe twice when one-on-one. Several well-timed interceptions and clearances – always in the right place. This again from both centre-backs at the weekend please!

Andy Robertson – 8

Two absolutely magical first-half crosses didn’t find a red shirt, but that wasn’t Robbo’s fault – nobody made the run for the perfect ball.

Defended well first half but there always seems a silly challenge or two in him these days and another resulted in the penalty – a soft one, but a stupid tackle to make.

Great cross for the second goal.

Ryan Gravenberch – 8

Booked for a moan at the ref who wasn’t having any of it. Seemed to enjoy the physical battle a good bit, although had to be careful after that caution.

A little bit safe if anything with his passing early on, but grew into the match in that regard.

Alexis Mac Allister – 9

Booked and faces a suspension against Girona, but was truly excellent here.

Moved the ball quickly, spun away from challenges into space and just wafted his way through Madrid’s centre – brilliantly emphasised by his goal after a one-two.

Curtis Jones – 9

Took a little bit of time to get into the game but then seemed to just be running things, spraying the ball, bossing white shirts physically and beating people on the run.

Real Madrid couldn’t get near him and Jude Bellingham was nothing more than a spectator when our No17 got moving.

Mohamed Salah – 8

If anything a little quiet in terms of attacking output, but his touch and contribution to build-up play was still very good. Two men on him most of the night.

Took it upon himself to roast Mendy solo and win a fantastic penalty…and promptly shanked it wide. Saving it for Sunday.

Darwin Nunez – 8

Booked for another silly altercation where he went down holding his face for very little reason – that’s got to stop.

Belted a close-range, opportunistic half-volley straight at Courtois from point-blank range and then did brilliantly to nod across goal and just a foot wide. Tracked back and won the ball well to spark another counter soon after.

When he does all this it’s clear he has the physicality and instinct to play a massive role, which makes it all the more frustrating when he goes for long spells of absolutely no impact and terrible decision-making.

Subbed off first, presumably so he remains fit and fresh for Sunday.

Luis Diaz – 8

Swiped an early shot wide from a decent position and didn’t really find his range or his timing in the run.

Often left frustrated in the first hour or so but kept working back and aiding the press at least. Went centre-forward after the first sub and nearly added a clipped third late on.

Substitutes

Cody Gakpo (on for Nunez, 67′) – 8 – Brilliant header, albeit unmarked, for the second. In the team at the weekend surely.

Dominik Szoboszlai (on for Jones, 82′) – N/A – Game done when he came on.

Joe Gomez (on for Bradley, 86′) – N/A – A few final minutes. Could he be needed to start on Sunday??

Subs not used: Jaros, Davies, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Morton, Endo, Elliott

Arne Slot – 10

A 2-0 win over Real Madrid, but a 4-0 performance for sure. This was excellent – after a sloppy weekend, the Reds were totally tuned in tonight and Slot had them all doing their job in terrific fashion.

It’s another win in the Champions League so not much more to add to that above: everything was very, very good.

But if there’s a question over the evening, somewhere between a concern, a gripe and a bemusing uncertainty, it’ll be over the lack of subs.

With Man City four days away, it was a surprise to see one sub before the 80th minute and not the full five in total. You don’t want to miss the chance to put away this game, fine, but after the second could we not have rested Mo, Alexis or Virgil for the final minutes?

Surely that won’t make any difference to us being wound up from the start at Anfield at the weekend – but we’ll have to wait and see if that still holds true once the clock ticks, 70, 80 and beyond.