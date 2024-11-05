Liverpool are halfway through their Champions League group campaign and remain perfect, four for four, after putting four past Bayer Leverkusen.

Liverpool 4-0 Bayer Leverkusen

Champions League (4) | Anfield

5 November 2024

Goals: Diaz 61′ 83′ 90+2′, Gakpo 63′

Caoimhin Kelleher – 8 (out of 10)

Despite the Leverkusen possession, Kelleher didn’t really have too much to do first half – one fine claim from a dangerous delivery, plus he was beaten by Jeremie Frimpong but who had handled the ball earlier.

Had nothing to do second half until the 85th minute then made a really strong double save. Another game to show he’s better than half the league’s ‘keepers.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 7

A few decent combinations with Mo Salah down the flank and defended fairly aggressively first half – most notably an important intervention when he followed Victor Boniface right the way across the box, preventing him getting a clear shot away.

He also wasted a few moments by using his left foot – admirable to do so, but not good in execution, a couple of times with short passes and once shooting wildly off-target. A right-footed effort was better, but just over.

Ibrahima Konate – 9

Well he promised he wouldn’t miss any games and here he was, hand fine again, performance perfect again.

Didn’t do anything standout, then did absolutely everything needed to shut down Boniface and anybody else who bothered to venture into the area.

Virgil van Dijk – 8

Countless fizzed delicious passes from left flank to right, spreading play and finding his mark – usually Salah – on pretty much every occasion.

Like Ibou was always in place to clear anything that did come his way, it’s just that Leverkusen naturally tried to avoid him a bit more.

Kostas Tsimikas – 7

Well, here’s his second start in notable games in a row – is he first choice? We’ll have to keep watching and waiting. On the basis of tonight, should he be?

He was routine, but decent. Tracked his runner, stopped the cross plenty of times. Wirtz gave him issues first half but he got to grips well and shut him down thereafter.

A solid enough game in truth and maybe that’s what the position requires right now.

Ryan Gravenberch – 7

Really decent on the ball, without being central to anything in a highlights reel. Won the ball a few occasions and monstered Granit Xhaka a couple of times.

First half we can point to that space in front of the defence being vacated too often, giving Florian Wirtz in particular room to threaten, but it’s going to happen with Grav in this role – he’s still improving and impressing.

Alexis Mac Allister – 7

With apologies to those who refuse to hear anything against certain players, our Argentine World Cup-winner is miles off it right now.

The touch, the timing, the weight of pass and even his tackling – it’s all just a second late, poorly executed or not coming off.

It’s not that he’s playing badly, he’s been…fine. Like a general, run-of-the-mill top-flight player.

Which he isn’t, he’s immense, so when his levels drop, it shows considerably. Did get better later and made a few fine through balls and had one shot palmed away.

Curtis Jones – 8

Busy, industrious, some good ball-carrying. Curled one shot on target first half which he might have done better with, but it’s tough to shake the feeling he’s more effective and better in possession when playing the deeper role.

Perhaps he and Alexis switching roles might benefit both right now?

Either way, a really good showing: he got into the box as often as possible, clipped another effort over and linked well with Salah and Luis Diaz.

Then, the moment: Jones of yesteryear, the creative scheming playmaker, in behind the striker and finding the tiniest spaces with the most ingenious passes.

It was a sensational touch, turn and ball through to unlock the score. From that moment on we were flying.

Mohamed Salah – 8

Some brilliant runs first half when he was really able to show his strength on the turn as well as his close control, but as is often the case these days, the one-on-ones aren’t quite as easy to win with speed.

Swiped a big right-footed chance wide before the hour mark, a total mis-kick, then a few minutes later delivered a cross with the same boot that Trent would have been proud of to assist for 2-0. Another assist to cross for Diaz’s second.

Cody Gakpo – 7

Had the best opening of the first half when he went outside Frimpong and hammered a left-footed shot on target, but it was central and saved. But this Cody is not the one of most of last term.

Where he might have gone missing, he’s now pivotal to many counter-attacks, plenty of buildup play and far more force than he previously played with.

A diving header, throwing himself in at the far post, was another welcome example of his form and confidence – four goals in his last three starts now.

Luis Diaz – 9 – Man of the Match

Handed the centre-forward role and took to it with gusto, lots of off-the-ball running and of course no hesitation in belting down the flanks whenever he got the chance to do so, or swapping positions briefly with Gakpo if the moment suited.

It looked a slightly awkward fit at times when he couldn’t hold up play or when he didn’t make runs in behind, but he certainly did it when it mattered and showed the composure any No. 9 would dream of to loft a cheeky lob over Lukas Hradecky and in.

Great first touch and finish for his brace – then showed a striker’s awareness to react and plunder his hat-trick in stoppage time.

There’s always an argument about does a No. 9 do a great job if he scores goals and nothing else – Diaz had maybe a six-out-of-ten ‘open play performance’ despite hard work, but also has three goals, so Man of the Match it is.

Substitutes

Dominik Szoboszlai (on for Jones, 73′) – 6 – Made a few runs into the box but you sense the gauntlet has been laid down to him somewhat of late by Jones.

Conor Bradley (on for Alexander-Arnold, 79′) – 6 – He loves running fast. Brilliant tackle on Piero Hincapie late on.

Andy Robertson (on for Tsimikas, 79′) – 7 – Made a couple of tackles including the one for our fourth.

Darwin Nunez (on for Gakpo, 79′) – 5 – Spurned a five-on-four counter with a poor pass then almost wasted a four-on-two by shooting blindly.

Jarell Quansah (on for Konate, 87′) – N/A – Some kicks of the ball.

Subs not used: Jaros, Davies, Gomez, Morton, Endo

Arne Slot – 10

Top of the Premier League. Top of the Champions League.

Not really much more we can ask of him, is there?

The Reds are flying; not in every game, not in every half, but results wise and not-losing-big-games wise, looking very well set to reach the last 16 in Europe and making damn sure every other club is going to sit up and take notice.

Slot’s calls to start Tsimikas, Jones and Gakpo were the right ones, as they’ve won those shirts. But Diaz at centre-forward call was a new one for this year and it paid off handsomely.

One more big victory this weekend please and then we can reassess what comes next – after all, these are our far more difficult fixtures when we’re going to find out the truth about this team…