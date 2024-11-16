Liverpool have received a potential boost in their reported efforts to sign Lyon youngster Rayan Cherki, following their demotion to Ligue 2.

The Reds were linked with a move for Cherki on Friday, with a report from L’Equipe claiming they have enquired about his availability.

Lyon currently value the 21-year-old at €25 million (£20.8m), and while they would rather retain the services of an influential player until at least next summer, a January sale isn’t out of the question.

Now, a new update has emerged that may increase the chances of Liverpool signing Cherki.

ESPN are among those to report that Lyon have been provisionally relegated from Ligue 1 for the end of the season due to “financial mismanagement,” adding that they have been banned from bringing in new players during the January transfer window.

The likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and Fulham are also believed to be interested in securing the services of Cherki, whose current deal expires in the summer of 2026.

Would Cherki fit in at Liverpool?

• Age: 21

• Nationality: French-Algerian

• Position: AM, RW, LW

• Appearances: 152

• Goals: 19

• Assists: 28

• Clubs linked: Liverpool, PSG, Dortmund, Fulham

This is a situation that Liverpool should be looking to ruthlessly pounce on, taking advantage of Lyon being in a position of weakness.

Cherki is a talented young footballer, already racking up 152 appearances for Lyon despite only being 21.

Nineteen goals and 28 assists have come his way in that time, while a tally of 12 goals and seven assists in 21 games for France U21s outlines his ability in the attacking third.

Cherki’s versatility is also a reason for Liverpool completing a move for him, with the Lyon man capable of thriving in an attacking midfield role, but also out wide.

Rayan Cherki is one of the purest and most complete attackers I’ve seen emerge from France since Karim Benzema and Samir Nasri. If you’re turning your nose up at him you don’t love the beautiful game.pic.twitter.com/WlNKIvkjJw — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) November 15, 2024

That means he could provide competition for the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Harvey Elliott in the No. 10 position, and act as a longer-term wing alternative to Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo on the left-hand side.

Many Liverpool supporters will get behind the idea of signing Cherki in January, given the need for more depth and freshness midway through their Premier League title charge.

To sign him for around £20 million would be a bargain – and Lyon’s dire current situation means the Reds could even try and get him for less than that.