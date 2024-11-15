Liverpool’s attempts to future-proof their attack may continue with the pursuit of Lyon’s £21 million-rated Rayan Cherki, with claims they have made an enquiry.

Arne Slot boasts a wealth of options in his forward line, but it is worth noting that the majority of his attackers are either nearing or beyond a traditional peak age.

Mohamed Salah is 32 – albeit showing no signs of slowing down – while Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Federico Chiesa are all 27, with only Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez, both 25, yet to enter their prime years.

Eventually, Liverpool will need to regenerate their forward line, while it may be that Slot is already making decisions on those he plans to build around.

It is interesting, then, that French newspaper L’Equipe claim that the club have made a new enquiry over the availability of Lyon’s versatile forward Cherki.

Cherki only turned 21 in August but has already played 152 times for boyhood club Lyon, though there is a feeling that he could soon leave.

L’Equipe claim that, after signing a new deal over the summer, Lyon value their No. 18 at €25 million (£20.8m), and though they would prefer to keep him until the end of the season they may need to sell in January.

Liverpool are not the only side said to be interested in a forward who can play on either wing or as an attacking midfielder.

Rayan Cherki (Lyon) • Age: 21

• Nationality: French-Algerian

• Position: AM, RW, LW

• Appearances: 152

• Goals: 19

• Assists: 28

• Clubs linked: Liverpool, PSG, Dortmund, Fulham

Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and Fulham were all credited with an interest over the summer, when he had only a year left on his contract and was available for just €10 million (£8.3m).

Lyon have already effectively secured Cherki’s replacement, with Thiago Almada making the move from Botafogo this winter.

Where he could fit in

It is unclear why, if they are now pursuing a deal, Liverpool would not have move for Cherki when he was priced at £8.3 million, particularly as they brought in Chiesa for £12.5 million late in the summer.

But this is not the first time the Frenchman has been touted with a switch to Anfield, with it certainly a situation worth keeping an eye on.

Cherki has been used in a variety of roles already this season and there are two potential avenues into Slot’s squad – either as an attacking No. 10 or as an option on the right wing.



Rayan Cherki vs. attacking midfielders/wingers in Europe’s top five leagues (FBRef)

While he is primarily a forward, it could be that he is even considered as a possible addition to the midfield ranks, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Harvey Elliott the current options in Slot’s most advanced role.

Only time will tell – and there is certainly a chance that these latest links are simply agent-led – but Cherki does seem an interesting option for Liverpool.