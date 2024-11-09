There are no fresh injury concerns for Liverpool against Aston Villa this weekend, but several absentees are still missing.

The Reds have been in a buoyant mood since their 4-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in midweek, as their season gathers momentum by the game.

Next up for Liverpool is Saturday night’s visit of Aston Villa in the Premier League, which promises to be another big occasion.

Thankfully, Arne Slot doesn’t have any new injuries to contend with, with his squad coming through Wednesday’s Champions League match unscathed.

Here’s who is available and who is set to miss out against Aston Villa:

Liverpool are still without plenty of key figures, though, with Alisson and Diogo Jota the most notable absentees.

On Friday, Slot explained that Jota “will be back one or two weeks after the international break” but wouldn’t divulge any further information, adding: “The first weeks after the international break we expect him back.

“I always say, in Holland there is privacy about [injuries], and I don’t know how it is over here.”

Harvey Elliott continues to work his way back from a fractured foot, while Federico Chiesa‘s fitness is still being handled carefully and isn’t expected to feature until after the international break.

In terms of selection, Slot has to decide whether or not to make changes from the Leverkusen game, in three positions specifically.

Andy Robertson will be desperate to get his place back at left-back from Kostas Tsimikas, while Dominik Szoboszlai could come into the midfield for Curtis Jones.

Darwin Nunez may also be a part of Liverpool’s starting lineup at the expense of either Luis Diaz or Cody Gakpo.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Aston Villa

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Morton, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo