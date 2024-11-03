➔ SUPPORT US
Liverpool ‘scouting’ 2 Premier League forwards – 1 just scored vs. Man City

Premier League attacking duo Bryan Mbeumo and Antoine Semenyo are both reportedly being scouted by Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah was the Reds’ goalscoring hero against Brighton on Saturday while Semenyo was producing his own magic for Bournemouth.

The 24-year-old scored in his side’s surprise 2-1 win over Man City, giving Liverpool a huge helping hand in the Premier League title race.

According to Sky Sports, Mbeumo and Semenyo “are among the players being scouted by Liverpool as they assess future targets.”

Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush has also been mentioned as an option, but Liverpool sources have claimed that the rumour is wide of the mark.

 

How do Mbeumo & Semenyo compare to Salah?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 2, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The future of Salah continues to be a major talking point at Anfield, not least after his goalscoring heroics at home to Brighton.

He is yet to commit his future to Liverpool ahead of his contract expiring next summer, which continues to be a worrying situation.

Should Salah leave, an elite-level replacement would need to be found, so would Mbeumo or Semenyo fit the bill?

Mbeumo is enjoying a fantastic season for Brentford, scoring eight goals in just nine Premier League appearances, shining in a Salah-like right-sided role, cutting onto his left foot to create havoc.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 11, 2023: Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo sees his shot saved by Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

He has caused Liverpool plenty of problems in the past, including scoring in a 3-1 win for the Bees back in January 2023, and is seven years Salah’s junior.

Meanwhile, Semenyo has also been one of the most impressive wide players in the league in 2024/25 to date, netting four times, including against Man City on Saturday.

The Ghanaian is at his best on the right wing, again suggesting that he would be tailor-made to be a long-term replacement for Salah, but he can also shine centrally and on the left.

Semenyo averages 2.3 dribbles per game in the Premier League this season, which is a higher tally than the Liverpool legend’s total of 1.8, also having more shots per match (4.2 compared to 3.0).

Ideally, Salah will extend his stay at Liverpool for several more years, lessening the need to bring in a player of Mbeumo or Semenyo’s ilk, but long-term planning is essential and both look like exciting options.

