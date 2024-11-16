Trent Alexander-Arnold has already reminded fans of his prowess from direct free-kicks this season with England, but who are Liverpool’s best-ever takers?

Alexander-Arnold arrowed in a stunning free-kick in England’s 3-1 victory over Finland in October, marking his first such goal for the Three Lions.

That should be no surprise given how often he had been overlooked during Gareth Southgate’s tenure, with those at Liverpool long assured of not only his elite quality, but also his set-piece prowess.

But where does Alexander-Arnold sit when it comes to Liverpool’s 10 best free-kick takers of all time?

Here are the top 10 based on goals scored since records began, with data combined from LFCHistory and Transfermarkt – with the higher number applied if results differ and ties decided by goals-per-game ratio.

Liverpool’s 10 best free-kick takers 1. Steven Gerrard – 10 goals

– 10 goals 2. Luis Suarez – 8 goals

– 8 goals 3. Trent Alexander-Arnold – 8 goals

– 8 goals 4. Philippe Coutinho – 6 goals

– 6 goals 5. Jamie Redknapp – 6 goals

– 6 goals 6. Jimmy Case – 5 goals

– 5 goals 7. Ronnie Moran – 5 goals

– 5 goals 8. John Barnes – 5 goals

– 5 goals 9. Tommy Smith – 5 goals

– 5 goals 10. Danny Murphy – 4 goals

Five other players are credited with three goals from direct free-kicks for Liverpool, those being: Fabio Aurelio, Kenny Dalglish, Billy Liddell, Gary McAllister and Robbie Fowler.

While records appear to be less reliable beyond the Premier League era, it is reasonable to suggest that the above list is relatively accurate.

One of the biggest takeaways is that Liverpool have enjoyed a number of world-class free-kick takers in recent years, with Suarez and Coutinho’s records during fairly short stays standing out in particular.

Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, could overtake Gerrard as the club’s most productive taker since records began – certainly if he extends his contract beyond the current campaign.