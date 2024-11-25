Mohamed Salah has dropped the bombshell that he has yet to receive a contract offer from Liverpool, conceding that he’s now “probably more out than in.”

The Egyptian has not needed to prove his worth to Liverpool for some time, but he did again with a match-winning brace at Southampton to help send the Reds eight points clear at the top.

Much of the focus on the No. 11 this season, though, has been focused on his future as his contract expires in the summer, but he has just offered a disheartening update.

“We are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club. I’m probably more out than in,” he told reporters, including the Athletic, after Sunday’s win.

“You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. But in the end, it is not in my hands.

“As I said before, it is December and I haven’t received anything yet about my future.

“I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end, it is not in my hands or the fans’ hands. Let’s wait and see.”

When pressed on if he was disappointed by the club’s lack of action on renewing his terms, he added: “Of course, yeah.

“I’m not going to retire soon so I’m just playing, focusing on the season and I’m trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well. I’m disappointed but we will see.”

The Athletic’s report stated that “senior Anfield sources insist that discussions with Salah’s representative Ramy Abbas have been positive and remain ongoing.”

Talks are clearly taking place but no offer has been tabled, even though he is just over five weeks away from being able to talk to foreign clubs.

Either way, this is a messy situation that the club have put themselves in over a player who has proved he has longevity in the game and still has plenty to offer Liverpool.

Salah rarely talk to the press in the mixed zone after matches, having not done so for five years, but he clearly felt he needed to send a message over his situation, as he has done a number of times this season.

The Daily Mail‘s Lewis Steele explains that Salah “personally pointed at some journalists and asked to speak to them, clearly with the intent to get his feelings off his chest.”

This is now becoming a troublesome sideshow to what has been an impressive start to Arne Slot‘s debut season.

Salah, along with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club from January 1.