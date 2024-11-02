Liverpool host Brighton in the Premier League this weekend and Mohamed Salah has a very special achievement within his sights.

The Reds won 3-2 away to the Seagulls in the Carabao Cup in midweek and they welcome them to Anfield for a league clash on Saturday afternoon.

Salah was Liverpool’s hero at Arsenal last weekend, scoring a crucial equaliser late in the day, and he is eyeing yet another great achievement this time around.

The 32-year-old is now joint-eighth on the Premier League’s all-time scorers list with 163 goals – 161 of those scored in a Reds shirt.

Salah is level with Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler and overtaking him this weekend would be another significant moment in his career.

Next in his sights would be Thierry Henry with 175.

Salah has both made more appearances and scored more goals against Brighton than any other player in Liverpool history. He has played 16 times and netted nine goals, with six assists.

Expect to see goals this weekend

In Premier League meetings, Liverpool have only lost four of the 30 matches and have won 22 of the 41 encounters in all competitions.

In those 41 games, the Reds have failed to score just five times.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have netted the same number of goals in home Premier League encounters as they have in the away fixtures (14).

The only goalless draw between the teams came in the league at Brighton in September 1961.

Konate eyes promising personal best

Ibrahima Konate hasn’t been without injury problems in his career, but his availability has been a big positive so far this season.

Should the Frenchman start against Brighton, he will set a personal best of starting nine Premier League games in a row for Liverpool.

Konate staying fit is huge to Liverpool’s chances of success.

Incidentally, his centre-back partner, Virgil van Dijk, is the only Reds player to have been on the pitch for every minute of the league campaign so far.

Brighton know how to hurt Liverpool

Brighton have lost only two of the last eight Premier League encounters with Liverpool, winning two and drawing four.

That’s after having lost each of their first six games against the Reds in the competition, too.

At Anfield, Brighton have won one of the last eight league visits, when Steven Alzate scored the only goal in an empty stadium in February 2021.

In the last six meetings in league and cup, the south coast outfit have scored 13 times, also scoring in each of their last five league visits to Anfield.

Scorers this season

Liverpool: Salah 8, Diaz 6, Jota 4, Gakpo 4, Konate 2, Nunez 2, Van Dijk 2, Jones 1, Mac Allister 1, Szoboszlai 1

Brighton: Welbeck 6, Adingra 4, Baleba 2, Joao Pedro 2, Rutter 2, Ferguson 1, Hinshelwood 1, Kadioglu 1, Mitoma 1, Minteh 1, O’Mahony 1, Sarmiento 1, Webster 1, Lamptey 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).