Mohamed Salah grabbed the headlines with his comments regarding his contract situation, but Andy Robertson has insisted the Egyptian remains the “ultimate professional.”

Salah turned up the heat when it comes to contract negotiations by stating after his match-winning brace that he has yet to receive a formal contract offer from the club.

It has led to a wide spectrum of reaction from fans and pundits, with Jamie Carragher labelling the Egyptian as “selfish” for purposefully detracting from Liverpool’s season.

Ahead of facing Real Madrid, Robertson fronted the press and was not surprised to be asked about Salah’s contract situation, saying: “I thought that was going to be your first question!

“Honestly, for us as players, it’s nothing we can really get involved in.

“All I can say is, you look at Mo today, yesterday, he’s the ultimate professional.

“In fairness, it goes for all three of them. Mo, Virgil and Trent – who are all in similar positions – every one of them is so focused on the next game and training and preparing properly.

“They’ve been leaders this year, that’s the way they’ve done it. For us, in the changing room, I think if they can do that, then we can do that.

“We don’t get distracted by anything else, they’re not getting distracted. We’re all just excited about the game tomorrow night.”

A question handled like the veteran he is!

Following Robertson in the hot seat, Arne Slot said: “I don’t think there’s any distraction at all for him or the players and definitely not for me.

“All I can say if I look at my line-up, Mo is more in than out!”

‘Mo is one of the happiest people’

One thing you cannot question is Salah’s professionalism and when asked if the No. 11 has been coming across as ‘sad’ over his situation, Robertson dismissed that line of thought.

He said: “He didn’t look sad to me. Mo comes into training every day with a smile on his face, he’s in the gym working as hard as ever, he’s on the training pitch working as hard as ever.

“So in terms of that, he’s one of the happiest people in the training ground, that’s for sure. He enjoys every moment of being in there and I think you can tell.

</p> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h2>Mo Salah's future:</h2> <ul> <li>He'll stay</li> <li>He'll leave</li> </ul> </section> <p>

“If you can find me a picture from training today where he looks sad, then fair enough, but I think he looks happy at all times.

“He’s such a focused individual that he’ll be in his house now probably focused on tomorrow night.

“That’s the main thing, that’s what all good players do, that’s what all the best in the world do. And Mo certainly falls into that category.”