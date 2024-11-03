Mohamed Salah has provided a bold update regarding his future at Liverpool, following his match-winning exploits for the Reds against Brighton.

The 32-year-old was sensational during the second half of Saturday’s 2-1 win over the Seagulls, scoring with a blistering strike and grabbing the game by the scruff of its neck.

It felt like one of the biggest moments in Liverpool’s season to date and once again outlined what a priceless asset Salah is for Liverpool.

Posting on X on Sunday, the Egyptian superstar showcased his winning mentality and talked up his side’s title hopes, also giving a hint to the club about his future.

Top of the table is where this club belongs. Nothing less. All teams win matches but there’s only 1 champion in the end. That’s what we want. Thank you for your support last night. No matter what happens, I will never forget what scoring at Anfield feels like. pic.twitter.com/c2rVHQxjK8 — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) November 3, 2024

He said: “Top of the table is where this club belongs. Nothing less. All teams win matches but there’s only 1 champion in the end. That’s what we want.

“Thank you for your support last night. No matter what happens, I will never forget what scoring at Anfield feels like.”

What we make of Salah’s update

It is easy to read too much into Salah’s latest comments but it does feel like he is putting the pressure on Liverpool to agree a contract extension.

At the moment, he seems to be involved in an ongoing game of cat and mouse between himself and the club, with his choice of photo in the post a pointed effort to show how much he is adored by the fans.

His winner against Brighton, and his general performance in the second half, showed why Liverpool have to offer him what he wants, with Arne Slot also lauding him after the game.

“The second goal was a Mo Salah special. It’s not the first and not the last time he will score from that position,” Slot said.

It’s now seven goals and five assists in 10 Premier League games for Salah this season, not to mention one and two in the Champions League respectively.

Few players in the world are capable of producing such relentless numbers in attack, and if Liverpool are to win the league this season, they need their No.11 to remain at this level.

Some were quick to write off Salah towards the end of last term following a noticeable dip in form, but it was clear that injury problems were affecting him.

At 32 years old, he arguably looks as good as ever, even if some of his electric pace has now deserted him. A contract extension is essential.