Perfect angles of Salah’s winner & why we love Nunez – 5 things spotted from dramatic win

We’re all still on a high after Liverpool’s comeback win against Brighton, so we’ve put together a list of the moments you may have missed.

This felt like the day the Arne Slot era truly kicked into life at Anfield!

Liverpool’s 2-1 win against the Seagulls on Saturday wasn’t always pretty, but a boisterous home crowd got their team over the line.

Here are five things spotted from the Reds’ thrilling triumph.

 

Perfect views of Mo Salah’s winner

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 2, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Mohamed Salah‘s winner in front of the Kop was arguably the moment of Liverpool’s season so far.

The Egyptian King’s trademark strike sent Anfield wild as he etched another chapter into his legendary career.

The Redmen TV’s Chloe Bloxam captured superb footage of the goal from the Kop, giving those not in the crowd an idea of the atmosphere.

Others also got their own videos of the magic moment, including one supporter in the Main Stand.

Hopefully, there are many more special memories to come this season, but this could still be high up on the list come May.

 

That’s why we love Darwin Nunez!

Darwin Nunez isn’t perfect, but there’s a reason why he is one of the most popular players at Liverpool.

The Uruguayan deserves criticism for some inconsistent finishing, but it’s clear that he cares deeply about the club.

This was perfectly summed up his celebration for Salah’s goal, as he turned to the Kop and clenched his fists to the supporters.

 

Trent Alexander-Arnold sparks Anfield into life

The first half on Saturday was flat, with Liverpool comprehensively outplayed by Brighton.

Slot’s players needed the crowd and vice versa, and Trent Alexander-Arnold played his part in getting them more fired up.

Liverpool vice-captain got into an altercation with Pervis Estupinan during the second half, almost goading him as a way of the Anfield crowd getting more involved.

It certainly helped do the trick, with Estupinan falling right into the trap.

When will these opposition players and managers learn?

 

Fowler pokes fun at Salah

Salah’s goal on Saturday was his 164th in the Premier League, taking him into eighth place in the all-time standings.

This strike was particularly significant, though, as it took him above Robbie Fowler, who lit up Anfield so often during the 1990s.

On X after the match, ‘God’ poked fun Salah going ahead of him, saying that he “always preferred number 9 anyway.”

Incredibly, Liverpool’s Egyptian superstar has pipped Fowler in 106 games fewer, summing up what a remarkable footballer he is.

 

Ibrahima Konate’s pain clear to see

@cteditzz_ Ibou ?? #liverpool #premierleague #fyp #konate ? breakup voicemail – Unjaps

Liverpool supporters may have left Anfield in joyous spirits, but the injury to Ibrahima Konate is a concern.

The Frenchman departed at half-time in a huge amount of pain, clutching his arm and using his kit as a makeshift sling.

There even appeared to be blood coming through Konate’s shirt, hinting at the studs of Virgil van Dijk damaging him.

Here’s hoping he is back as soon as possible, but his injury past will leave many worried about a lengthy absence.

