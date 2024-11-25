Real Madrid will be without key forward Vinicius Jr. for their trip to Liverpool in the Champions League, after confirming a new injury.

Liverpool host Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night with their visitors facing a number of injury concerns.

Their latest comes with Vinicius Jr. having suffered a leg injury during their 3-0 win over Leganes on Sunday evening.

The Brazilian played the full 90 minutes in the victory, assisting Kylian Mbappe for Real’s opener, but is now facing a spell on the sidelines including the trip to Anfield.

Real confirmed on Monday that Vinicius Jr. had been “diagnosed with an injury to the femoral biceps of his left leg,” which was “pending evaluation.”

The femoral bicep is a muscle at the back of the thigh and any damage can be particularly painful, with the timing of the issue ruling him out for midweek.

Vinicius Jr. is not the only player who could be out for Real, with manager Carlo Ancelotti uncertain if either Lucas Vazquez and Aurelien Tchouameni will be fit after missing the victory over Leganes.

Eder Militao, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal and Rodrygo are also currently sidelined, though Thibaut Courtois made his return from an adductor injury on Sunday and is likely to start against Liverpool.

Ancelotti could only name eight players on his substitutes’ bench at the weekend, including two goalkeepers – one of which was 19-year-old Sergio Mestre – and 17-year-old defender Diego Aguado.

Ferland Mendy was rested at left-back as Fran Garcia played the full 90 minutes instead, while Brahim Diaz, Luka Modric and Endrick came off the bench.

Real’s starting lineup will still be strong when they head out at Anfield, with Mbappe, Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham all in goalscoring form against Leganes.

Valverde was deployed out of position as a right-back and could stay there if Vazquez is not fit enough to start.