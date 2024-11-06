Real Madrid may have broken Liverpool hearts many times, but a 3-1 defeat at home to AC Milan has continued a poor run of form ahead of their trip to Anfield.

The Reds haven’t beaten the La Liga giants since back in 2009, losing in both the 2018 and 2022 Champions League finals.

Not only that, but Carlo Ancelotti’s side also knocked Liverpool out of the competition in 2021 and 2023, in the quarter-finals and last 16, respectively.

On November 27, the Reds welcome Madrid to Anfield for a high-profile occasion and their upcoming opponents feel there for the taking.

On Tuesday, Ancelotti’s team lost 3-1 at home to an AC Milan side that Liverpool won away against by the same scoreline in September.

Vinicius Jr equalised from the penalty spot in the first half, but rather than go on and win, the visitors pulled away despite Madrid having a total of 23 shots compared to Milan’s 14.

It means they only have six points from four Champions League matches – half the amount that Arne Slot‘s men have accumulated as early leaders, following their statement 4-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

Ancelotti himself has admitted he is “concerned” about their form, adding that they are “not well organised on the pitch”, which can only bode well for the Reds.

This defeat comes less than two weeks after they lost 4-0 at home to Barcelona in the league, further highlighting their issues.

Too many egos or a short-term issue?

The arrival of Kylian Mbappe from PSG felt like a frightening piece of business in the summer, but Madrid look imbalanced with him in the side.

Ancelotti now has the task of fitting Mbappe, Vinicius, Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham into the same attacking unit, and it isn’t working.

Bellingham, so strongly linked with a move to Liverpool in 2022, isn’t enjoying the blistering form of last season, playing deeper and failing to score in 12 appearances.

It is too early to make assumptions about Madrid, who seem to come on strong every year and end up invariably winning the Champions League, but like Man City, all is not right.

There seem to be too many egos in the team – Vinicius and the club’s embarrassing reaction to not winning the Ballon d’Or sums them up – and Liverpool could play them at the perfect time.

Let’s hope this all acts as a word of warning to Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the Reds’ vice-captain continually linked with a move to Spain.

Liverpool and Real Madrid will meet at Anfield on November 27, days before Man City visit in the Premier League – what a week that is set to be!