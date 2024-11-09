Liverpool host Aston Villa in the Premier League this weekend, with Unai Emery aiming to improve his poor record against the Reds.

Arne Slot‘s side take on Villa on Saturday night, with Anfield likely to be buzzing after Tuesday’s thrilling 4-0 win at home to Bayer Leverkusen.

In Emery, the Midlands outfit have an impressive manager who has guided them into the Champions League, but he rarely fares well against Liverpool.

In fact, the Spaniard has only won one meeting with the Reds in his managerial career, having faced them 11 times in total.

Typically, Emery’s only victory came in the 2016 Europa League final, when his Sevilla side beat Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool in Basel.

Since that night, he has drawn, won, and lost three with Arsenal, lost twice with Villarreal and so far has two draws and two defeats with Villa.

Of clubs Emery’s sides have faced at least 10 times in his managerial career, only Barcelona (2.3) have a better points-per-match record against him than Liverpool (2.18).

Diaz out to make history

Luis Diaz was electric against Xabi Alonso’s Bundesliga champions and he could match a 78-year record this weekend.

The Colombian could become the first Liverpool player since Jack Balmer in 1946 to score a hat-trick in successive games.

Balmer netted at least three times in three successive matches 78 years ago – all in the league – hitting three against Portsmouth, four against Derby and three versus Arsenal.

Liverpool face their whipping boys

Liverpool have scored 344 league goals against Villa in their history – more than they have netted against any other team.

The Reds have won more league games (94) and amassed more league points against the Midlanders (324), converting to three points for a win, than they have against anyone else.

The last 14 encounters in all competitions have produced 57 goals, at an average of more than four per game.

Meanwhile, there has only been one goalless draw in the last 38 league encounters at Anfield.

Reds out to avoid slow start

Each of Liverpool’s last 10 goals scored in league and cup have come in the second half of games.

The Reds have conceded three times in the opening 15 minutes of matches this season, which is more than in any 15-minute segment.

Liverpool have also won all seven league matches this season when scoring the first goal, and all 11 games in all competitions.

Watkins a danger man for Liverpool

Ollie Watkins has scored five goals in his eight appearances against Liverpool, also missing a penalty in front of the Kop two seasons ago.

The Villa striker is one of only 11 men to score a hat-trick against Liverpool in the Premier League era.

No player has ever done so twice.

Watkins has netted five times in his last seven Premier League appearances, highlighting the impressive form he is in.

Scorers this season

Liverpool: Salah 9, Diaz 9, Jota 4, Gakpo 6, Konate 2, Nunez 2, Van Dijk 2, Jones 1, Mac Allister 1, Szoboszlai 1

Aston Villa: Duran 8, Watkins 5, Onana 3, Rogers 3, Barkley 1, Buendia 1, Konsa 1,

McGinn 1, Ramsey 1, Tielemans 1, own goals 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).