Virgil van Dijk has again rebuffed questions on his future at Liverpool, insisting his focus remain solely on this season and Sunday’s visit of Man City.

In a week dominated by headlines on Mohamed Salah‘s contract situation, there has been considerably less talk over Van Dijk’s expiring deal.

But with the Dutchman also yet to agree an extension on terms that run out at the end of the season, there remains a lingering concern that he too could depart Anfield next summer.

While Van Dijk appears the most likely of himself, Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold to put pen to paper first, until an announcement is made the doubts will persist.

Speaking to the assembled media after Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Real Madrid on Wednesday night, the captain was asked directly whether he intends to stay.

“What a direct question! You’re going to ask me that direct?” he laughed at the question from the Spanish media.

“But listen, at the moment there’s nothing I can say. The only thing I can say is that I’m fully focused on Man City from now on.”

Given Liverpool follow up their domination of Real Madrid with another huge clash with title rivals Man City on Sunday, it is only right that Van Dijk maintains the focus.

It was, though, put to the 33-year-old that with injuries blighting the likes of Eder Militao and David Alaba, he could make the switch to the Bernabeu.

“Well Rudiger is there, no?” he replied.

“[Move] in the summer? Like I said to you before, the main focus for me is Man City, Liverpool, fully focused on that. I have nothing else to say regarding my future.”

It can certainly be argued that there is no better time for Liverpool to be hosting Pep Guardiola’s side than now, with Man City on a run of six games without a win having lost five and then surrendered a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 with Feyenoord in midweek.

“Obviously they’re not in the best form of their lives,” Van Dijk admitted.

“I think injuries play a big part in that. We as a team have been in a situation like that when we had loads of injuries.

“It’s never easy to then find consistency and the confidence.

“But I know, like everyone else who understands football, and I’ve seen Man City over the last years, that they can turn things around any moment.

“Hopefully not on Sunday, but we have to be at our best to get a result and that’s what we’re aiming for.”

Beat the Premier League champions and Liverpool can extend their lead at the top of the table to 11 points after 13 games played, which is an almost unbelievable prospect.

But Van Dijk believes the Reds must simply “stay humble” in the knowledge that there is still a long way to go until the end of the season.

“I think we should not look at anyone else but ourselves,” he continued.

“As long as we are consistent, getting points on the board, that’s all that matters. So that’s what we’re focusing on.

“I don’t look at others, I want to make sure that we as a team, as a club, are winning games, finding ways to win the game, working our socks off and staying calm.”