MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Tuesday, September 19, 2023: Manchester City's Erling Haaland looks dejected after missing a chance during the UEFA Champions League Group G match between Manchester City FC and Red Star Belgrade at the City of Manchester Stadium. Man City won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Man City let 3-0 lead slip to draw as Arne Slot’s name sung at the Etihad

Man City will head into their trip to Liverpool after suffering yet another collapse, this time drawing 3-3 with Feyenoord after leading 3-0 in the 75th minute.

The Premier League champions will travel to Anfield on Sunday on a six-game winless streak, following up their five consecutive defeats with a draw on Tuesday night.

That draw came despite leading Arne Slot‘s former side Feyenoord 3-0 with 15 minutes left to play at the Etihad, following Erling Haaland’s brace and an Ilkay Gundogan strike.

Anis Hadj-Moussa and Santiago Gimenez brought it back to 3-2 with two goals in seven minutes, setting up a fraught end to the Champions League tie.

And a bizarre decision from Ederson to charge out of his box and attempted a headed clearance – missing the ball entirely – saw Feyenoord through for an equaliser turned in by David Hancko.

Hancko’s leveller came with only a minute left of normal time, with Feyenoord turning the game on its head and securing a point in Manchester.

Remarkably, it is the latest a side has ever been three or more goals up in the Champions League before failing to win, while it means Man City have conceded two or more goals in six consecutive games for the first time since 1963.

Hundreds of Feyenoord fans sang Slot’s name at the Etihad, while they also belted out a rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone.

That comes after Slot’s three years in charge of the Rotterdam side, securing their first Eredivisie title in six years in 2022/23.

Pep Guardiola’s side, who have struggled with injuries and a lack of adequate depth despite their lavish spending, will now make the trip to Merseyside this weekend.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 10, 2022: Manchester City's manager Josep 'Pep' Guardiola reacts during the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

While Liverpool face Real Madrid on Wednesday night, regardless of the result in that tie they are in considerably better form than their Premier League title rivals.

Slot has experienced just one defeat so far as head coach – that being the 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest – with the Dutchman winning 16 and drawing one of his 18 games in charge.

Man City are currently without Rodri, Mateo Kovacic, Jeremy Doku, John Stones and Oscar Bobb due to injury, with only Doku and Stones possibly fit for Sunday.

