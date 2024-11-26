Man City will head into their trip to Liverpool after suffering yet another collapse, this time drawing 3-3 with Feyenoord after leading 3-0 in the 75th minute.

The Premier League champions will travel to Anfield on Sunday on a six-game winless streak, following up their five consecutive defeats with a draw on Tuesday night.

That draw came despite leading Arne Slot‘s former side Feyenoord 3-0 with 15 minutes left to play at the Etihad, following Erling Haaland’s brace and an Ilkay Gundogan strike.

Anis Hadj-Moussa and Santiago Gimenez brought it back to 3-2 with two goals in seven minutes, setting up a fraught end to the Champions League tie.

And a bizarre decision from Ederson to charge out of his box and attempted a headed clearance – missing the ball entirely – saw Feyenoord through for an equaliser turned in by David Hancko.

Hancko’s leveller came with only a minute left of normal time, with Feyenoord turning the game on its head and securing a point in Manchester.

Remarkably, it is the latest a side has ever been three or more goals up in the Champions League before failing to win, while it means Man City have conceded two or more goals in six consecutive games for the first time since 1963.

Feyenoord fans chanting ‘Arne Slot La La La’ followed by YNWA at the Etihad Stadium ? pic.twitter.com/Jb8JIrHhiD — Aadam Patel (@aadamp9) November 26, 2024

Hundreds of Feyenoord fans sang Slot’s name at the Etihad, while they also belted out a rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone.

That comes after Slot’s three years in charge of the Rotterdam side, securing their first Eredivisie title in six years in 2022/23.

Pep Guardiola’s side, who have struggled with injuries and a lack of adequate depth despite their lavish spending, will now make the trip to Merseyside this weekend.

While Liverpool face Real Madrid on Wednesday night, regardless of the result in that tie they are in considerably better form than their Premier League title rivals.

Slot has experienced just one defeat so far as head coach – that being the 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest – with the Dutchman winning 16 and drawing one of his 18 games in charge.

Man City are currently without Rodri, Mateo Kovacic, Jeremy Doku, John Stones and Oscar Bobb due to injury, with only Doku and Stones possibly fit for Sunday.