A familiar face returns to Anfield as Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen meet Liverpool in the Champions League. Here’s how to watch and stream live around the world.

The Reds have a 100 percent record in Europe this season, and another three points on Tuesday night would signify a big step towards progression at the halfway stage.

Alonso’s side, who have seven points in the Champions League this season, arrive at Anfield with two wins in their last six games across all competitions.

A big night awaits, and here’s how you can tune in.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

The match gets underway at 8pm (GMT) – or 9pm in Leverkusen, 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 7am (Wednesday) in Sydney, midnight in Dubai and 11pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Leverkusen is being shown live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Leverkusen is being shown live on Paramount+ in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Leverkusen is being shown live on DAZN in Canada, which is available to live stream with DAZN here.

Worldwide

A full list of international coverage options can be found here.

