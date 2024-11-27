A huge night awaits under the Anfield lights as Liverpool host Real Madrid in the Champions League. Here’s how to watch and stream live around the world.

Arne Slot‘s side head into this clash full of confidence after their win at Southampton, which was their 16th victory from 18 games this season.

Although eyes may be more trained on what is to come on Sunday, there is no underestimating the significance of the match as Liverpool seek to beat Real Madrid for the first time since 2009.

We’re due a win! Into these, Reds.

The match gets underway at 8pm (GMT) – or 9pm in Madrid, 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 7am (Thursday) in Sydney, midnight in Dubai and 11pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Real Madrid and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid is being shown live on TUDN in the US, which are available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid is being shown live on DAZN in Canada, which is available to live stream with DAZN here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Real Madrid and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

A full list of international coverage options can be found here.

