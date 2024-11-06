Xabi Alonso admitted that his plan to “prepare” his Bayer Leverkusen side for the power of Anfield failed after their 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the Champions League.

Alonso made his return to Anfield as a manager with a rare insight into the relationship between players and fans in Liverpool’s historic stadium.

If his memory was hazy beforehand it certainly wasn’t around the hour mark, as the supporters grew in volume and the Reds scored twice in four minutes on their way to a 4-0 win.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Alonso explained that it was something he “tried to prepare” for.

“We can explain many things, but to control this atmosphere that’s created, I know the Liverpool players feel it,” he said.

“That’s an extra boost that they feel, that ‘OK, now is the moment, now they are behind us and now we go’.

“To defend in those moments is not easy, we have tried to prepare before the game so we were ready for that, but in the end it’s difficult.

“We [as opponents] were not able to do that in two games, like what happened to Brighton last Saturday.

“To put it into words and say it in words, it’s much more difficult to control it on the pitch.”

Slot himself was under no illusion about the influence of the crowd, saying: “If you work or play here you can enjoy incredible evenings and enjoy it.

“Today the atmosphere, I said last Saturday ‘this was impressive’, I think this was even more impressive today.”

Alonso was given a special reception from the Liverpool support, as a marker of his own impact on the club over five years as a player.

The Spaniard was linked with the manager’s job upon Jurgen Klopp‘s resignation but Slot was the preferred candidate, leaving him a fond visitor on Tuesday night instead.

“One thing is the game and the other thing is the reception,” Alonso said.

“I have a bitter feeling with the game, not to enjoy that much with the reception, but I really appreciate and am thankful that even after so many years that I come here and I have that bond with the club.

“It was nice, but it would have been nicer with a better result. We will have to move on.”