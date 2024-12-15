Christmas is here and the joy of giving is on the agenda! Liverpool-inspired gifts are not in short supply, and we have options for everyone.

Oh come all ye faithful, joyful and triumphant, oh come ye oh come ye, to Anfield.

The festive season is upon us and that means dusting off the songbook, and also thinking about what presents you may be putting under the tree this year.

To help you out, we’ve put together a list of Christmas gift options from the official Liverpool store – take a look below!

The perfect gifts for the kids…

First up, you cannot go wrong with the 2024/25 home kit – hopefully one that will be immortalised by the end of the season! There’s four different sizes in this range.

Buy youth home shirt here

It is a right of passage to get your hands on an annual yearbook, and it is no different this Christmas. The 2025 edition documents the rollercoaster 2023 to 2024 campaigns – a great choice for the kids.

Buy LFC Annual 2025 here

We’re talking about a true classic with this Liverpool FC version of Guess Who. It will get the whole family involved and there’s no way the recipient does not love it.

The creativity with guesses is limitless.

Buy LFC Guess Who here

The perfect gifts for dad…

Who could turn down a cosy new dressing gown? This one is a little retro as it has 1989 home kit-inspired details, and comes with a hood plus two handy pockets.

There are three different size options to choose from.

Buy Hooded Dressing Gown here

Whether you think they can actually play golf is another matter, but the club have a great range of options – and we think this black golf polo is a great versatile option.

Buy Nike Mens Golf Polo here

It would not be Christmas without a new pair of socks! Don’t let anyone tell you any different, and these would be perfect for any dad or man in your life.

The best thing is, it comes as a five-pack.

Buy Mens 5Pk socks here

The perfect gifts for mum…

Christmas is a great time to spoil mum, so a necklace and earring set could be the way to go – who knew the club sold jewellery?!

It’s a classy set that has ‘YNWA’ and ‘LFC’ markings and comes in an LFC-branded gift box.

Buy Necklace & Earring Set here

You cannot go wrong with a beanie in the winter months, and this simple ‘retro’ option is perfect for everyday activities or going to the match.

It is a one-size-fits-all with an 80s club crest on the front.

Buy Red Bobble Hat here

Another affordable option is a new scarf, and we think the classic Red & White Bar is the ideal option.

Buy Red & White Scarf here

The perfect gifts for a loved one…

We may be biased, but this season’s away kit is the pick of the bunch – how could anyone not love it?

Of course, you can get it personalised and there are two different price points – you can opt for the ‘stadium’ version or the ‘match’ edition, which is closest to that which is worn by the players.

Buy men’s version here | Buy women’s version here

Nike have smashed it with this season’s pre-match tops, and the black third pre-match jersey would be a great gift option for any Red. It’s comfortable and a great fit.

Buy Third Pre-Match Jersey here

A popular option and one you cannot go wrong with is a new hat, we suggest the black adult cap with the Liver Bird as the prominent feature. If the closure is important to you, this one is a snapback.

Buy Adults Black Cap here

The perfect gifts for you!

If you really want to treat yourself this year, you can’t look further than a signed 2024/25 box shirt from a current player – hopefully it’ll increase in value by May!

They are displayed in a luxury black presentation box and all are hand-signed. The hard part will be deciding which player to pick.

Buy signed box shirt here

Who doesn’t love a good Christmas jumper? You want to make sure you get it early, though, you can’t be wasting prime Christmas jumper-wearing time.

If you’re into matching sets, you can buy a Liverpool Christmas jumper in adult, junior and baby sizes. It’s truly a gift for everyone.

Buy Christmas jumper here

Lastly, we cannot look beyond the Shankly Track Jacket – it is a classic piece as it features design details of the jacket Bill Shankly‘s team wore as they walked out at Wembley in 1974.

It is listed under menswear, but ladies do not let that stop you from getting in on the action. You’ll be proud to show this one off.

Buy Shankly Track Jacket here