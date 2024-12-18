Liverpool will “try to sign” Sunderland striker Trey Ogunsuyi, but the 18-year-old has been warned against moving to Merseyside by his first-team manager.

Earlier this week, the Mail‘s Lewis Steele reported that the Reds “poised to raid Sunderland” for Ogunsuyi, having “kept an eye on” their young forward.

It was not stated whether Liverpool would attempt to secure his signature in January or wait until the summer, but they would need to strike an agreement with Sunderland either way as he is understood to be contracted until 2026.

The 18-year-old debuted for Sunderland‘s U21s as a 17-year-old and has scored 14 goals and assisted another in 16 games at youth level this season.

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris, however, believes Ogunsuyi’s development is best suited with the Black Cats, who have a proven record with youth development, including Jobe Bellingham, Chris Rigg and Tommy Watson.

“He’s very young and probably Riggy, Tommy and Jobe are the best examples to follow in our club,” Le Bris said, via the Northern Echo.

“When you move to another club with a very strong squad you have to find the right environment to develop yourself.

“I don’t know. Social media and so on can talk a lot but, in the end, if we create the right environment and the player, his family and agents are rational, we are in a good place to create the right pathway for him.”

Ogunsuyi has made the senior matchday squad on three occasions in the Championship and trains regularly with the first team – which will not be lost on Liverpool.

On his chances of making his first-team debut in the coming months, Le Bris added: “I don’t know really. It’s a question of opportunities.

“He’s been in training sessions so now we know each other and he knows the group.

“Sometimes you have to wait, sometimes it could happen after two or three games. He’s close to the group.”

A move for Ogunsuyi would represent another exciting youth signing for Liverpool’s academy, who have an emphasis on seeking quality over quantity as they mould potential first-team players.

The 18-year-old is a Belgium U19 international who can play across the forward line but predominantly operates in the centre-forward position – he scored against Liverpool U21s in September.