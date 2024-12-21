Academy right-back Luca Stephenson was a surprise standout for Liverpool during Arne Slot‘s first pre-season – and he’s now excelling on loan at Dundee United.

Stephenson was one of 14 players to feature in every friendly possible for Liverpool in the warmup to the current campaign, but one of only two who weren’t already considered first-team regulars.

The versatile youngster was plucked from the under-21s ranks along with Harvey Blair and clearly caught the eye of Slot and his staff.

But after a pre-season that saw him stand out for his combative displays against Real Betis, Arsenal, Man United and Sevilla, the decision was made to send him out on loan.

With Conor Bradley primed as backup to Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, Stephenson was instead sent to Scotland, joining Dundee United on a season-long deal.

So how has his spell at Tannadice Park gone so far and what can we expect moving forward?

To get the lowdown on Stephenson’s loan spell at Dundee United, This Is Anfield spoke with Alan Temple (@alanftemple) of the Courier.

What was the reaction to Stephenson heading to Dundee United?

Cautious optimism.

Most United fans would be lying if they were to suggest they were overly familiar with Stephenson prior to his arrival.

However, a solid campaign with Barrow was heartening (a player with a season of senior football under his belt is always preferable to an untested youngster) and Liverpool’s academy structure clearly has plenty of talent within it.

Allied with the relative success of Owen Beck at Dundee and Leighton Clarkson at Aberdeen, there was enough evidence that the Reds tend to send decent prospects to Scotland. So, the reaction was positive.

It looks like he’s been a success so far, so how has he performed overall?

Along with Will Ferry, Declan Gallagher and, of late, Sam Dalby, Stephenson has a genuine case to be considered United’s most important player.

His tally of five goal contributions (three goals, two assists) in the Premiership is the second-best at the club and he has started every game since joining in mid-August.

Given his engine, work ethic and knack for popping up in the final third, he has swiftly earned boss Jim Goodwin’s total trust.

We saw Stephenson play as a right-back throughout pre-season – has he played any other roles for Dundee United?

A good question, because his versatility has been one of the most impressive aspects of his game.

Stephenson has played the majority of games as a right wing-back in a 3-4-3, but with far more freedom to attack than he was afforded in a similar position with Barrow last term.

Tough in the tackle; energy to run for days; decent delivery – that role suits him.

However, he has occasionally been utilised as a right winger within matches when Goodwin has changed to a 4-2-3-1. Rather than replace Stephenson with an orthodox wide forward, he has been trusted to adapt.

Luca Stephenson scored a superb diving header in Dundee United’s 3-0 win over Ross County this weekend. Stephenson actually has 5 goal contributions in 10 Scottish Premiership matches from right-wingback. pic.twitter.com/SL24gY2kpV — Lewis Bower (@LewisBower2021) November 10, 2024

He scored from that position in a 3-2 win over Hibernian at Tannadice.

And recently, with Ryan Strain (arguably United’s marquee summer signing, and a right wing-back by trade) fit following a serious injury, Stephenson was shifted into the heart of midfield in a 3-0 win over Ross County.

Back in the position he played as a kid for Sunderland and Liverpool, he scored the opening goal with a stunning, throwback diving header; completing a move he started with a pass on the halfway line.

What has stood out most on the pitch – and where could be improve?

Stephenson’s engine and drive has been the most impressive aspect of his game, for me.

Harrying opponents; bursting down the wing; decoy overlaps; late runs into the box – he never stops running.

As with any young player, his decision-making can – and no doubt will – improve.

A wild lunge in injury time against Motherwell conceded the penalty kick that saw United knocked out of the Premier Sports Cup was the most visible example of that.

Is there anything else you can tell us about Stephenson from your experiences so far?

He is very vocal on the pitch and leads by example. You wouldn’t think he was only 21.

That’s mirrored in his dealings with the media. Very candid and confident.

If making the grade at Liverpool partly comes down to having the personality for it, I reckon he ticks that box.

What do you think his next step could be? Is he Liverpool material?

That’s a really tough prediction to make.

The Scottish Premiership is a decent league – and wrongly disregarded in some quarters – but let’s not kid ourselves: playing for Liverpool is whole other strata.

Nevertheless, Stephenson is steadfast that he can compete for a jersey at Anfield in the fullness of time and Arne Slot certainly seems to have taken to him.

If I was to predict the next 18 months or so: he continues to be a mainstay for United for the remainder of this campaign, gets a good 2025/26 pre-season with Liverpool, followed by another loan at a top-half Championship team.

But who knows?

