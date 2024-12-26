Arne Slot‘s players may be preparing to face Leicester on Boxing Day, but that’s not to say they’ve not been making the most of Christmas Day.

The Reds host the Foxes at Anfield for the festive offering, looking to strengthen their hold on the Premier League title race.

Unlike us Liverpool supporters, the players are unable to eat and drink themselves into submission, actually having to be professional instead!

Still, they clearly enjoyed a special time with their families on Christmas Day, sharing their experiences on social media.

Firstly, look which former Liverpool favourite Alisson was celebrating with…

Mohamed Salah‘s annual post in front of the Christmas tree predictably sparked an overreaction on social media.

Alexis Mac Allister – who celebrated his 26th birthday on Christmas Eve – and Diogo Jota both shared dog-related snaps, with the latter posing in matching attire with his loved ones.

But they’re not just for Christmas, they’re for life, lads!

Speaking of matching PJs, Cody Gakpo was also in festive spirits, sharing a touching photo with his young child.

Harvey Elliott wished his followers a “great day” – if that’s a 6ft tall tree, he’s given away his diminutive frame!

Wataru Endo, meanwhile, tackled a gingerbread house before the big day…

Luis Diaz and Dominik Szoboszlai also posted heartwarming photos with their families…

Now, it’s time for focus on Leicester, in another big game for Liverpool.

Here’s hoping the Reds ease to victory, with Slot’s players hopefully not sneaking in a few extra pigs in blankets we don’t know about!