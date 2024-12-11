Alisson made a triumphant return to Liverpool’s team against Girona, with Arne Slot delighted to have the “best goalkeeper in the world” available again.

The Reds won 1-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday evening, with Mohamed Salah‘s second-half penalty the difference between the two sides.

In truth, the game wasn’t one that will live long in the memory, but it was most notable for the return of Alisson after missing over two months of action and 11 matches.

The 32-year-old made five saves on the night, per FotMob, with his colossal presence between the sticks felt straight away.

Speaking to reporters after his side’s victory in Spain, Slot discussed the return of Alisson and how it looked like he’d not been away at all.

“No, he definitely didn’t,” Slot said.

“I said a bit of a joke that maybe the players wanted to see how fit he really was, so to give him so much work. But, of course, that was not our plan.

“He showed again today why I said so many times that he’s our first goalkeeper. That has nothing to do with Caoimhin [Kelleher] – he did so, so well.

“But Alisson has been so important for this club for so many years, for his country as well. [He] showed today that he’s probably one of the best, in my opinion the best goalkeeper in the world.

“And let’s hope he can keep continuing to bring these performances. Let’s hope even more that he can stay fit.”

This was an evening that perfectly highlighted why Alisson is the leading goalkeeper on the planet, with Liverpool’s No.1 looking as good as ever.

Caoimhin Kelleher deserves huge praise for the job he did in his teammate’s absence, but cracks were starting to slowly appear in his game.

The late mistake at Newcastle last week ultimately cost Liverpool two points and he may have felt he should have done better for Anthony Gordon’s goal, too.

Kelleher is an excellent ‘keeper in his own right, but Alisson is on another level, with few stoppers in the past 30 years better than him.

There may be moments of rustiness in the coming weeks, given the length of his absence, but he is going to be a massive figure for the Reds between now and May.

Any talk of Kelleher retaining his place in the team, despite Alisson being back, has been swiftly shut down.