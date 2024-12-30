After Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrated his goal against West Ham with the ‘all talk’ gesture, Arne Slot reacted by referencing the moment and saying that his Liverpool contract situation is “not negative.”

As Alexander-Arnold ran off to celebrate his first goal of the season, albeit a heavily deflected one, the Reds’ No. 66 held his right hand to his head and mimicked a talking sign.

This has been taken to mean that the rumours going around regarding his move to Real Madrid are ‘all talk’ and he is focused on Liverpool.

These reports come from Madrid-influenced sources in Spain, such as Marca, who have decided the deal to sign Alexander-Arnold is practically done and dusted.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, alongside Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah, Slot was asked about Alexander-Arnold’s talks, with one reporter suggesting “the mood music around him feels a bit more negative.”

Liverpool’s coach responded on Sky Sports: “No, I don’t think it’s negative at all.

“He’s playing really well, scored a great goal and the way he celebrated his goal probably tells you enough, so I don’t think I have to say much more about it.

“I’m really happy with Trent, just as happy as I am with Mo and With Virgil, so for me there’s no difference.

“For the outside world, maybe there’s a bit more things happening around Trent in the media than with the other two, but yeah, I’m happy with all three of them at the moment.”

For Liverpool fans, given many felt similarly to the reporter questioning Slot, this will come as positive news, even if it is still shrouded in secrecy about what is really happening.

Alexander-Arnold has always insisted discussions will take place behind closed doors, and so far that has indeed been the case.

What has Mo Salah said about his contract talks?

"We are far away from that" Mo Salah on his contract situation ? pic.twitter.com/8pVFm0OX5h — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 29, 2024

After Liverpool’s 5-0 win over West Ham, Salah also spoke to Sky Sports and was asked whether his talks had progressed.

“No, we are far away from that,” the Egyptian said when asked for good news.

“Again, I don’t want to put something in the media and people start saying stuff. But nothing really moved on.

“Now I’m focused on the team and hopefully winning the Premier League. The only thing in my mind to be fair is I want Liverpool to win the league and I just want to be part of that.

“That’s the only thing I’ve really focused on since the beginning of the season. So I will do my best for the team to win the trophy.”

As ever, Salah is the ultimate professional on the pitch, as have been Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk.

With no game until Sunday, when the Reds face Man United at Anfield, hopefully progress can be made off the pitch.