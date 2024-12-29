After new claims that Trent Alexander-Arnold has now agreed to join Real Madrid on a free transfer, sources from Liverpool and Spain have offered clarity.

Speculation over Alexander-Arnold leaving Liverpool for Madrid continues, with Spanish newspaper Marca – seen as a mouthpiece for Real – claiming he has decided to move.

They allege that he has “already told Liverpool’s directors he wants to play for Real Madrid” with chances of a new deal at Anfield “more and more unlikely.”

AS have claimed “the signing is 90 percent complete” and that the player “continues to ignore Liverpool’s offers to renew and answer Madrid’s calls…that yes, he wants to go to the Bernabeu.”

Given Alexander-Arnold has opted to avoid discussing his contract situation, that has only led to further anxiety over the No. 66 departing at the end of the season.

</p> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h2>Out of Van Dijk, Trent and Salah, how many do you think will sign a new contract?</h2> <ul> <li>All 3</li> <li>None</li> <li>2 stay, 1 leaves</li> <li>1 stays, 2 leave</li> </ul> </section> <p> </p><div class='ai-viewports ai-viewport-1 ai-insert-9-26866967' style='margin: 8px auto; text-align: center; display: block; clear: both;' data-insertion-position='prepend' data-selector='.ai-insert-9-26866967' data-insertion-no-dbg data-code='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' data-block='9'></div> <div class='ai-viewports ai-viewport-2 ai-viewport-3 ai-insert-2-29627042' style='margin: 8px auto; text-align: center; display: block; clear: both;' data-insertion-position='prepend' data-selector='.ai-insert-2-29627042' data-insertion-no-dbg data-code='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' data-block='2'></div> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h2>Out of Van Dijk, Trent and Salah, how many do you think will sign a new contract?</h2> <ul> <li>All 3</li> <li>None</li> <li>2 stay, 1 leaves</li> <li>1 stays, 2 leave</li> </ul> </section> <p>

It is certainly different to the stance taken by both Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, who are clearly desperate to stay beyond 2025.

However, sources from Liverpool have refuted claims that Alexander-Arnold has told the club he will move on, with the Liverpool Echo among those to report.

What sources in Liverpool and Madrid say

The Mail‘s Dominic King and Lewis Steele add word from Merseyside that “no agreement has been reached” and “it is understood the player’s only contacts over his future to this date have been with Liverpool.”

They explain that “Alexander-Arnold has certainly not given Real his word,” though sources from the Spanish club believe a deal is possible.

Real are said to be “growing increasingly convinced” they can sign the right-back at the end of the season and are “starting to plan for life with the England international.”

“Those in the Spanish capital are adamant Alexander-Arnold wants a new challenge under Carlo Ancelotti,” King and Steele’s report continues.

With Liverpool seeing their “constant talks” with Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah set to stretch into the New Year, Real “see the prolonged contract talks as a chance to get him for free.”

The Mail‘s report continues: “All the noise from Spain is that the club are growing in belief they can tempt him to jump ship if he decides to leave Liverpool.”

It appears a crucial point that Alexander-Arnold is understood not to have decided at this stage whether to stay or leave.

While the media in Spain seem laser-focused on turning the narrative towards the Englishman committing to join Jude Bellingham in their capital, the mood around Liverpool is more relaxed.

Still, though Alexander-Arnold’s reluctance to speak about the subject in public is commendable in a way, it only allows such speculation to intensity, with his silence now more of an admittance of doubt.