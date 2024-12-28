Liverpool’s schedule is relentless and a fourth competition will soon be added to the mix, with Arne Slot hinting at the next time we can expect rotation to come into play.

Slot has been readily urged to rotate his starting lineups when the opportunity arises, with Liverpool having been burned one too many times when it comes to tired legs at the end of a season.

If we take changes for and after a League Cup game out of the equation, Slot averages 2.3 changes to his XI per game – that figure is inflated to 3.8 when those cup games are included.

The Dutchman admitted he didn’t “rotate a lot” while with Feyenoord but has quickly learned it is readily on everyone’s minds, especially during the festive fixture list.

Liverpool conclude their 2024 schedule on Sunday before a run of eight games across four competitions in January, and Slot has already hinted at when we will see rotation come into play.

Speaking to Prime Video prior to the Boxing Day win, Slot was asked about any fitness concerns, and he said: “Not worried yet, but it’s also the first time for me that we play during Christmas.

“It’s not a different month December than it was November or October because there were international breaks, but the players played the same about of games.

“It just keeps on adding up. Normally, after six or seven months you feel more tiredness than after three or four.

“But if you look at some games, I could have rested a few times – in league games I could have rested a few – but there’s a possibility maybe in the FA Cup as well.

“For now, it’s tough for the players but they manage to cope with the schedule really well.”

The Reds host League Two’s Accrington Stanley in the third round of the FA Cup on January 11, with three games to play between now and then.

It is an obvious juncture to rest and rotate with the likes of Jarell Quansah, Wataru Endo, Tyler Morton, Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa all in line to benefit from game time.

Slot will also hope to have Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley back in contention as this fixture could serve as a ‘kind’ reintroduction to the action.

The Liverpool boss has averaged 8.3 changes for the League Cup this season and it would not come as a surprise to see that carried over to the FA Cup campaign for however long we’re involved.

Currently, the Reds’ injury list is limited to only Konate and Bradley, with rotation to be key in ensuring it does not grow in the early weeks and months of 2025.