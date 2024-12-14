Liverpool coach Arne Slot will serve a one-match touchline ban after being booked during the Reds’ Premier League match against Fulham.

Following an incident-filled first half, Liverpool’s clash against Fulham didn’t particularly calm down after the break.

In the 57th minute, Curtis Jones let emotion get the better of him when he produced a late challenge on the former Everton player, Alex Iwobi.

Referee Tony Harrington proceeded to correctly book Jones for the tackle, but Slot reacted with frustration to the decision.

This was his third Premier League yellow card of the season, meaning the Dutchman now faces a one-match touchline ban.

He will serve that against Southampton in Wednesday’s League Cup quarter-final tie, with managers’ suspensions applying across different FA competitions, unlike for players.

A similar scenario took place earlier this season when Southampton‘s manager, Russel Martin, picked up his third Premier League booking of the season against Man City. As a result, he missed the subsequent cup game against Stoke.

Andy Robertson will also miss the quarter-final match, due to his red card for bringing down Fulham‘s Harry Wilson and denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Both can return for Liverpool’s home match against Tottenham on December 22.

In the absence of Slot, his assistant Sipke Hulshoff should take charge, with Slot communicating via phone to the dugout.

Also present to help Hulshoff will be John Heitinga, who was brought in by Slot during the summer as part of Liverpool’s backroom overhaul following Jurgen Klopp‘s departure.