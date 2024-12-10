Alisson makes his first start since October as Liverpool visit Girona in the Champions League, as one of four changes to Arne Slot‘s starting lineup.

The Reds have been without their No. 1 for the last 11 games, but after an exceptional stand-in run from Caoimhin Kelleher the Brazilian is fit again to take over.

It means Alisson starts for the first time since the 1-0 win at Crystal Palace over two months ago, hoping for a clean sheet on his return.

His back four consists of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

Ryan Gravenberch keeps his place in midfield as an ever-present in the Champions League, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones further forward as Alexis Mac Allister serves a suspension.

Slot’s attacking trio will be Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool only named a 19-man squad for their trip to Spain, which means their bench is sparser than perhaps hoped, though the likes of Harvey Elliott and Cody Gakpo are still included.

Left-back James Norris is involved for the first time in the Champions League along with midfielder James McConnell, who is back with the first team after a long-term ankle injury.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Substitutes: Kelleher, Jaros, Quansah, Norris, Endo, McConnell, Elliott, Gakpo

Girona: Gazzaniga; Frances, Juanpe, Krejci, Blind; Romeu, Gutierrez; Asprilla, Van de Beek, Gil; Danjuma

Substitutes: P.Lopez, L.Garcia, Martinez, D.Lopez, Stuani, Ruiz, Solis, Martin, Portu, Clua, Kim, J.Garcia