Liverpool U18s signed off for their winter break with an emphatic 4-2 victory over Wolves, with defender Lucas Clarke debuting days after his move from Man City.

Liverpool U18s 4-2 Wolves U18s

U18 Premier League | AXA Training Centre

December 14, 2024

Goals: Sonni-Lambie 23′, Furnell-Gill 29′, Bradshaw 64′ 90+5′; Mane 45+2′, Olagunju 90+1′

The young Reds knew heading into the visit of Wolves to Kirkby that they would not play again for almost a month, with academy fixtures typically taking a break over Christmas.

That put the onus on Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s players to sign off on 2024 on a high – and they certainly managed that.

It was a side of mixed experience, including striker Prince Kobe Cisse in an experimental role at right-back, 15-year-old Cam Williams at left-back and both Luca Furnell-Gill and Joe Upton making their first starts in over a month.

But it was also one furnished with talent, as showed with Liverpool taking a 2-0 lead within the first half-hour, first through Josh Sonni-Lambie and then centre-back Furnell-Gill.

Wolves grabbed one back before the break through Mateus Mane, but it was clear that the young Reds were in the ascendency with Rio Ngumoha particularly dangerous.

HT: Liverpool U18s 2-1 Wolves U18s

Mane looked to grab an equaliser after a brilliant run soon after the restart, but it was Joe Bradshaw who found the back of the net next, the winger making it 3-1 to Liverpool as his shot deflected in.

Bridge-Wilkinson made his first change at the break, with returning midfielder Fola Onanuga’s minutes managed with the introduction of Ollie O’Connor, before another substitute made his Liverpool debut on the hour.

Clarke, a 16-year-old centre-back, replaced captain Lucas Pitt just three days after announcing his switch from Man City – and the new scholar made a stunning goal-line clearance soon after coming on.

Furnell-Gill and Ngumoha both had chances to put the game to bed only to be thwarted by Wolves goalkeeper Josh Gracey, but a red card for their defender Myles Dayman set up a chaotic finale.

Even with 10 men, Wolves managed to grab one back through Saheed Olagunju, but Bradshaw got his second of the afternoon before full-time to secure a 4-2 win.

It capped an excellent first half of the season for Bradshaw, 16, who has now scored six goals and laid on two assists in his last five league games.

In all competitions this season Bradshaw has nine goals and two assists in 16 games, with no player scoring more for Liverpool U18s.

The youngsters will now continue to train and likely take in behind-closed-doors friendlies at the AXA Training Centre, but also be given valuable time off with their families before play resumes with the visit of Nottingham Forest on January 11.

Liverpool U18s: Hall; Cisse, Furnell-Gill, Pitt (Clarke 58′), Williams; Upton, Onanuga (O’Connor 46′); Bradshaw, Ahmed, Ngumoha; Sonni-Lambie

Subs not used: Bernard, Lonmeni, Martin

Next match: Nottingham Forest (A) – U18 Premier League – Saturday, January 11, 12pm (GMT)