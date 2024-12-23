➔ SUPPORT US
LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 22, 2024: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Difference maker” Dominik Szoboszlai hailed after “one of his best” performances

Dominik Szoboszlai‘s performance against Tottenham may have been his best display for Liverpool, with Arne Slot and supporters lauding him.

There were standout Reds players everywhere you looked on Sunday, as Slot’s side coasted to a 6-3 win away to Spurs.

Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz both scored twice in north London, while the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and Ryan Gravenberch excelled, among others.

Szoboszlai was arguably Liverpool’s best player, however, scoring his side’s third goal and producing a colossal performance in and out of possession.

The Hungarian won 100 per cent of his aerial duels, per FotMob, making five recoveries and blocking two shots for good measure.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Slot hailed Szoboszlai’s impact against Spurs, describing him as “outstanding.”

“I haven’t seen all of his performances because this is my first year and his second,” Slot said.

“I just referred to the Man United game and I think he was outstanding over there as well.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 22, 2024: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“If you score so many goals, that’s always what stands out, but last week against Fulham, for example, if you look at the work-rate he did over there.

“It was a very good performance. I think it wasn’t his first great performance, but it was definitely one of his best, yes.”

These Liverpool fans were similarly praiseworthy of Szoboszlai on X, showing their appreciation for him…

This felt like a big day in Szoboszlai’s Liverpool career, with the 24-year-old a strangely divisive player at times this season.

While his talent does arguably mean that he should score and assist more regularly, the defensive shift that he puts in every week is unbelievable.

If Szoboszlai can become slightly more consistent in the final third, on top of all his other attributes, Liverpool will have a world-class midfielder in their ranks.

It’s easy to forget that he is still only 24, too, with his peak years still to come.

