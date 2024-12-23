Dominik Szoboszlai‘s performance against Tottenham may have been his best display for Liverpool, with Arne Slot and supporters lauding him.

There were standout Reds players everywhere you looked on Sunday, as Slot’s side coasted to a 6-3 win away to Spurs.

Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz both scored twice in north London, while the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and Ryan Gravenberch excelled, among others.

Szoboszlai was arguably Liverpool’s best player, however, scoring his side’s third goal and producing a colossal performance in and out of possession.

The Hungarian won 100 per cent of his aerial duels, per FotMob, making five recoveries and blocking two shots for good measure.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Slot hailed Szoboszlai’s impact against Spurs, describing him as “outstanding.”

“I haven’t seen all of his performances because this is my first year and his second,” Slot said.

“I just referred to the Man United game and I think he was outstanding over there as well.

“If you score so many goals, that’s always what stands out, but last week against Fulham, for example, if you look at the work-rate he did over there.

“It was a very good performance. I think it wasn’t his first great performance, but it was definitely one of his best, yes.”

These Liverpool fans were similarly praiseworthy of Szoboszlai on X, showing their appreciation for him…

Still thinking about that Dominik Szoboszlai performance, he could be the difference maker if he continues to perform like this.. pic.twitter.com/m7Q0UMg5Ne — V ? (@Lfc__vision) December 23, 2024

Again, Dominik Szoboszlai's off-ball movement to get on Gray's blind side for the fifth goal. Brilliant. https://t.co/bgPf83Fl0u pic.twitter.com/3DKn1ZMC66 — Fathalli (@FathalliMo) December 22, 2024

Dominik Szoboszlai is incredible. The hair. The beard. The jawline. The eyes. Also the fact he's been the best player on the pitch. But mainly the other stuff. — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) December 22, 2024

I will tell my grandchildren about this Dominik Szoboszlai performance, one of the greatest of all time — ? (@TheImmortalKop) December 22, 2024

Hope Szoboszlai gets the praise he deserves tonight. Five(Six) star display from Liverpol tonight, that entire attack were irresistible at times but I thought he was the pick of the lot with his industry, unselfishness and directness?????? — Lyés (@LyesBouzidi10) December 22, 2024

Salah had some amazing stats but i felt Szoboszlai was the best player on the pitch. One of his best performances in a liverpool shirt — Ped (@PedTalksSports) December 22, 2024

The work Szoboszlai did here with his header to feed Salah the ball forward goes under the radar, but is so incredibly good. It’s a skill more difficult than any of the rest that happens, assist or finish. Class footballer. pic.twitter.com/ywXyx1NoHq — ?????? (@WilcoFtbl) December 23, 2024

This felt like a big day in Szoboszlai’s Liverpool career, with the 24-year-old a strangely divisive player at times this season.

While his talent does arguably mean that he should score and assist more regularly, the defensive shift that he puts in every week is unbelievable.

If Szoboszlai can become slightly more consistent in the final third, on top of all his other attributes, Liverpool will have a world-class midfielder in their ranks.

It’s easy to forget that he is still only 24, too, with his peak years still to come.