Diogo Jota and Alisson were part of Liverpool’s first-team training ahead of their trip to Girona in the Champions League, but Federico Chiesa did not take part.

Jota and Alisson are both nearing a comeback after long-term rib and hamstring injuries respectively, which is a major boost during a busy period.

But while Chiesa made his return for Liverpool U21s in midweek – scoring in a 4-3 defeat to Nordsjaelland – the Italian was not part on the session on Monday.

He is believed to have missed out due to illness rather than any new injury setback.

Meanwhile, Arne Slot and his staff called upon five youngsters for preparations, including Trey Nyoni and Amara Nallo who have both been on the bench in recent games.

Jayden Danns and James McConnell continue to build up their fitness after back-to-back outings with the U21s, while winger Rio Ngumoha and left-back James Norris also joined the first team.

Ngumoha is ineligible for the Champions League and the likelihood is that he will join the U19s for their UEFA Youth League clash with Girona earlier on Tuesday.

A 21-man squad of outfielders were put through their paces in front of the cameras, though neither Alexis Mac Allister or Tyler Morton were involved.

The Argentine is suspended for the next two games and has been granted an early break – heading to the Swiss resort town of Saint Moritz.

Ibrahima Konate is also understood to be away from Merseyside, while Kostas Tsimikas and Conor Bradley focus on their rehabilitation in the gym at the AXA Training Centre.

Alisson was part of the goalkeeping group who headed out before the rest of the squad, but it remains to be seen if he will be considered for selection, with Slot expected to provide an update in his pre-match press conference.

That will take place at Girona’s Estadi Montilivi at 6.30pm (UK time), with the head coach joined by one of his players.

Liverpool squad pictured in training

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Misciur

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Nallo, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Norris

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Elliott, Nyoni, McConnell

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Gakpo, Jota, Nunez, Danns, Ngumoha