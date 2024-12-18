Trey Nyoni is set to make his full debut for Liverpool in the League Cup clash at Southampton on Wednesday evening as Arne Slot rings the changes.

A place in the final four of the League Cup is on the line as Liverpool and Southampton meet at St Mary’s, with a two-legged semi-final in 2025 to come the winners’ way.

Slot has injuries, suspension and fatigue to weigh up with his team selection, with a host of changes expected to his XI – and that is to benefit 17-year-old Nyoni.

Nyoni, already a League Cup winner, has two substitute appearances for the club since joining from Leicester in 2023, arriving on a scholarship and quickly rising up the ranks.

He caught the eye of Jurgen Klopp and Co. and now Slot is set to reward the teenager with his full debut for Liverpool, as reported by The Times‘ Paul Joyce.

There is a discrepancy between the headline statement in Joyce’s report that Nyoni is “set to make full debut in Carabao Cup“, and the copy stating that there “is the possibility” of a start – but the expectation is the No. 98 is in the XI.

He is not the only youngster to be involved on Wednesday as This Is Anfield understands 16-year-old winger Rio Ngumoha, himself a new arrival from Chelsea in September, is part of the squad on the south coast.

Amara Nallo (18), Jayden Danns (18) and James Norris (21) will also all be considered to play a role as Slot manages his side.

Nyoni is anticipated to join Alexis Mac Allister and Tyler Morton in midfield, with suggestions Wataru Endo will fill a gap in defence rather than his regular defensive position in the middle.

Endo has more career experience as a centre-back than any other role, having made 239 appearances there for Shonan Bellmare, Urawa Red Diamonds, Sint-Truiden, Stuttgart and the Japan national team.

The 31-year-old has also played 15 times as a right-back – 12 times for Urawa Reds and three times for Japan – which could allow Slot to rest Trent Alexander-Arnold in the absence of Conor Bradley.

An intriguing night awaits and confirmation of the team sheet from St Mary’s is expected from 6.45pm (GMT).