Ryan Gravenberch produced an outstanding performance in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Fulham, with his quality lauded by Arne Slot and Reds supporters alike.

Two points may have been dropped at Anfield on Saturday, but the fact that Liverpool came from 1-0 and 2-1 down with 10 men made it a solid result overall.

Andy Robertson‘s red card forced Arne Slot into some key tactical changes, with the Dutchman admitting that briefly playing Cody Gakpo at left-back didn’t work.

His decision to drop Gravenberch into a centre-back role was inspired, however, with the 22-year-old excelling there, as well as in midfield later on.

He completed 96 percent of his passes, per FotMob, as well as making eight recoveries and driving Liverpool forward in the second half.

Gravenberch’s display caught the eye of plenty of Reds supporters on X, as his fantastic season continues.

Gravenberch ran the show from CB DM RB LB you name it. Generational talent pic.twitter.com/uuC07GqOCa — Sibi (@SibiLFC) December 14, 2024

Jota praise is everywhere, and rightfully so. However, that Gravenberch cameo at CB is something I'll never forget. I still can't believe what I saw — ? (@DxIceGabbana) December 14, 2024

CM to CB back to CM People really need to start realising we’ve got a serious, serious player. ?? Ryan Gravenberch #lfc pic.twitter.com/TAXS5oWpG8 — The Kop Watch (@TheKopWatch) December 14, 2024

Ryan Gravenberch showed the defensive nous and intelligence today to show why one day he can be the best defensive midfielder itw — . (@disgame23) December 14, 2024

Ryan Gravenberch, I’m running out of words to describe him. He was playing both DM and CB all game and was exceptional again. — Samuel (@SamueILFC) December 14, 2024

Gravenberch’s superb performance wasn’t lost on Slot either, with Liverpool’s head coach hailing his brilliance in a rare role.

“Impressed, like everyone else at the stadium or the ones who saw the game,” Slot said.

“Ryan did outstanding, again today. Without the ball, he was mostly in the last line. Had to play sometimes against the number nine and wingers who are really fast.

“And with the ball, he came into the midfield. Outstanding performance from him.”

There has been so much to love about Liverpool since Slot has come in, but the rise of Gravenberch has been one of the most pleasing and exciting aspects of the season.

After a hit-and-miss first year in a Reds shirt, he has been sensational in 2024/25, starting every Premier League game and looking like one of Europe’s best midfielders.

If there were doubts about Gravenberch’s personality holding him back and not reaching his potential, following a failed spell at Bayern Munich, his work ethic against Fulham dispelled that myth.

The Dutchman covered so much ground alongside Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones when in midfield, but his class in defence was even more impressive.

Gravenberch displayed his intelligence and adaptability, slotting into a centre-back role with so much ease that you could be forgiven for thinking he has always been a defender.

At just 22, there is so much more to come, and the current signs suggest Liverpool have a superstar in the making.