Arne Slot has confirmed good news on Federico Chiesa‘s fitness, with the Italian winger expected to be back in contention after nine weeks out.

With Chiesa not involved at all for Liverpool since his afternoon on the bench in the 2-1 win over Wolves in September, his fitness has been a frustration for fans.

The club’s medical staff have put the summer signing through an intensive training programme after a series of setbacks related to his lack of pre-season with Juventus.

And last week brought positive news as Chiesa was involved in training with the squad in front of the cameras ahead of Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Real Madrid.

Though not in the squad for either that game or the subsequent win at home to Man City, the 27-year-old could now be in contention again.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to Newcastle, Slot revealed a “good thing” when it comes to his backup to Mohamed Salah.

“Is it a danger that we rely too much on him? A bit, but only because he’s also a human being and – it happened to him last season – he can get an injury as well,” he said of Salah.

“Since Federico Chiesa‘s had a difficult start to the club because of injuries we don’t really have a replacement for Mo.

“The good thing is that Harvey Elliott is getting fitter and fitter again and he played this position many times as well.

“So I’m not afraid that Mo’s numbers will drop at all, but when it comes to an injury for him, we are in a better position on the left wing than we are on the right.

“But the good thing is Federico is also training with us again, is getting back, and Harvey is getting back.

“The best thing that can happen to us is that Mo just stays fit and keeps producing these numbers.”

Will Chiesa be back vs. Newcastle?

It remains to be seen whether Chiesa will make the squad at St James’ Park on Wednesday night but there is certainly a vacancy due to injuries elsewhere.

Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley and Kostas Tsimikas are not expected back until next year, while there are still doubts over Diogo Jota with no update from Slot on Tuesday.

Teenager Trey Nyoni was in the squad against Man City despite playing the majority of the game for Liverpool U21s the day previous, underlining the shortage of options at present.