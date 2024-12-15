There was much to admire about Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Fulham, despite valuable points being dropped in the Premier League title race.

A draw at home to lesser opposition feels grim normally, but a 10-man Reds side did themselves proud on Saturday.

Liverpool twice came from behind to get a point at Anfield, with Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota getting the goals for the hosts.

The fact that Arsenal could only draw 0-0 with Everton at the Emirates also eased the blow of dropped points.

Here, Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) and Dan Clubbe (@dan_clubbe) discuss the good and the bad from the game and discuss potential changes against Southampton in midweek.

The good…

DAN: Whilst a draw at Anfield will never truly feel like something worth celebrating, rarely will circumstances stack up so intensely that winning feels like a insurmountable mountain to climb.

So to show the character, flexibility and resilience to find a way back into the match twice and take a point felt like a huge positive, especially with at least one other result going in our favour somewhat.

Slot’s in-game ability to make us the dominant force in a contest is simply brilliant, even more so this time with a man disadvantage.

It was perhaps his most stern test to date at half-time and he passed it with flying colours.

Then there’s Ryan Gravenberch.

From being a player who was seemingly struggling to find a regular home in our midfield, he is now a player who not only excels every week at the base of the most important part of the pitch but yesterday put in a Rolls-Royce display as a centre-back/midfield hybrid.

His improvement this season has been remarkable and this was a performance of an all round, experienced operator who has been doing it for years and years.

HENRY: I couldn’t agree more with Dan on Gravenberch – he was unbelievable!

The manner in which he seamlessly slotted in at centre-back was pretty special and he was also brilliant when back in midfield in the second.

Slot continues to impress, too, even if the decision to play Gakpo at left-back didn’t work!

He got such a strong performance out of his side, in tough circumstances, with the manager creating such a strong mentality in the group.

The bad…

DAN: I don’t like criticising anyone in truth, but Robbo will be acutely aware of just how poor the red card moment was and the scrutiny he’s facing for his performances at the moment.

That said, he’s been playing as our only natural left-back option for a little while now and was literally Player of the Match in midweek, so maybe some slack should be cut.

Trent could arguably do better for both goals, and having single-handedly turned this exact fixture on its head last season, this wasn’t a performance of a lad playing at the top of his game or one who has what it takes in him to grab a match by the scruff of the neck and run it.

I especially hate criticising younger players, but there’s something missing with Quansah whenever he steps on the pitch.

An assurance that he possessed last season looks to have vacated him momentarily. There were one or two shaky moments where I would’ve expected him to cope better given what’s gone before.

As for the PGMOL, don’t get me started!

HENRY: I’m with Dan on Robbo. He’s been such a great servant, but he really is looking like a shadow of the player he was.

That’s not to say he hasn’t had good games this season, but his legs are going and there are simply more errors creeping into his game.

Trent’s body language really irritated me, too. It felt like others were busting a gut far more, although maybe I’m being harsh.

Dan didn’t really go into the PGMOL, so I will!

This was another shambolic performance by both Tony Harrington and VAR – how wasn’t Pereira shown a red card?

Gomez was clearly fouled in the area, too, and there’s a strong argument to say that Diop should also have been sent-off.

These terrible calls are happening week in, week out, and not just to Liverpool, it should be stressed.

It’s one thing making mistakes with the naked eye, but if you still get decisions wrong with the benefit of technology, it’s just inexcusable.

And how many changes vs. Southampton?

DAN: Loads! As much as I want to advance, the squad is being pushed to its limits a little with injuries, fitness and suspensions.

This is one for the likes of Kelleher, Quansah, Morton, Endo, Chiesa and Elliott. Possibly an hour for Jota, too.

There are also some big calls to be made around a few who could certainly do with a night off, but there aren’t exactly a wealth of senior potential replacements.

Nyoni, Nallo, Norris and Danns should be getting minutes in some capacity.

My XI: Kelleher, Gomez, Quansah, VVD, Norris; Endo, Morton, Elliott; Chiesa, Nunez, Jota.

HENRY: I totally agree here – this cannot be treated as a priority, with long domestic cup runs arguably hurting Liverpool’s title charge in some recent seasons.

I want the Reds to go through, of course, but we can’t have a strong XI on show here.

I’d start all of those that Dan mentions above, and give a host of key players the night off.

I’m excited to see Chiesa, before he predictably gets another injury!

So I would go something like this: Kelleher; Gomez, Quansah, Nallo, Norris; Endo, Nyoni, Elliott; Chiesa, Nunez, Jota.