As is always the case between Liverpool and Man City, there were plenty of incidents around the spotlight event as the Reds won 2-0 and moved nine points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Liverpool’s brilliant run of form continued on Sunday as Arne Slot‘s team swept aside the Premier League title holders after beating the European champions, Real Madrid, by the same scoreline on Wednesday.

While the Reds missed plenty of chances, their victory over Pep Guardiola’s team still felt comfortable thanks to Mo Salah‘s 78th-minute penalty that gave Liverpool a two-goal gap.

Social media has been awash with reaction and fans basking in the joy of another big win. We’ve put together seven of the things you may have missed from Liverpool 2-0 Man City…

Man City’s bus went around the back

City team buses take back door into Anfield. Police didn’t let any home fans anywhere near, with hundreds gathering round the corner pic.twitter.com/h2cTckIu90 — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) December 1, 2024

Before the game had even started, Liverpool arguably gained a mental advantage as Man City‘s bus took a detour to arrive at Anfield effectively through the back door.

Instead of coming past the King Harry pub and down Anfield Road, where fans lined the road waiting for the coaches, the visiting bus arrived past the Arkles pub instead to avoid the crowds.

Pep Guardiola’s six fingers

With defeat at Anfield meaning that Man City had now lost six of their last seven games, some Liverpool fans decided to ironically sing that the manager would be “getting sacked in the morning.”

Stood in the technical area, Guardiola smirked then held up six fingers to the Main Stand, one for each of the Premier League titles he has won with Man City.

He then made the same gesture to the away end as his players clapped the visiting supporters at full time.

Guardiola did, though, show a brief moment of appreciation for the Liverpool support as he clapped in all directions before heading down the tunnel.

? You’re getting sacked in the morning ? Pep hates coming to Anfield but has an appreciation of our fans and the atmosphere. He just wishes he could’ve had some of that at the Emptihad pic.twitter.com/Spm18initW — ZAGKAG (@ZAGKAG1811) December 1, 2024

Darwin Nunez’s passion after tackle

He may frustrate fans at times but Darwin Nunez‘s passion on the pitch can’t be questioned.

Coming on for Cody Gakpo in the 73rd minute, the striker provided some much-needed energy and was even seen back in his own box, putting in a great challenge on Jeremy Doku.

Nunez reacted with ferocity, roaring to the Kop as the fans cheered back and Virgil van Dijk gave his support.

Kostas Tsimikas’ crutches in the air

Kostas Tsimikas and Ibrahima Konate were both seen on crutches at Anfield as they watched their teammates claim another three points.

While he will be out for another week as an absolute minimum, Tsimikas was feeling positive after the match and was even seen lifting his crutches in the air in celebration.

He wasn’t shy to share this medical miracle either, posting the photo on his Instagram story with the caption, “more than a team.|

Mo Salah’s cheeky jibe at Jamie Carragher

Watch out, @Carra23! ? Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are on pundit watch ? pic.twitter.com/ES5tNaIuyc — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 1, 2024

Following a fourth consecutive home clean sheet, Van Dijk and Salah were presented with the player of the match award as the interviewer explained there had been a “big debate” on Sky Sports about who it should go to.

Having heard that Gary Neville had voted for Salah, Van Dijk then joked: “I’m surprised that Carra didn’t give it to you.”

Salah responded with a smile, saying: “Ah, he wouldn’t. No, he wouldn’t give it to me.”

This seemed to be in reference to Jamie Carragher’s recent comment that the Egyptian’s continued cryptic contract messaging was “selfish.”

Mo Salah’s pre-penalty keepy-ups

Earlier in the evening, Salah proved the outside noise from the media wasn’t affecting him.

After missing a spot-kick against Madrid in midweek, Liverpool’s No. 11 could have buckled under pressure when he stepped up to take another against Man City.

However, the Egyptian was so calm that he could be seen casually doing keepy-ups as Man City‘s players complained about the stonewall penalty being given.

Salah, of course, dispatched into the bottom corner to double Liverpool’s lead.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s sublime pass

this angle of Trent’s pass… my word it’s phenomenal. pic.twitter.com/F71IMIa32q — ???™? (@joepearce_) December 1, 2024

This week has seen Conor Bradley come in for plenty of praise after a fantastic showing against Madrid in the Champions League.

With the 21-year-old now out injured until the new year, though, Trent Alexander-Arnold returned to the team following his own injury and reminded us of his quality.

The above pass in particular was an example of his unique attributes that have seen him grow into one of the world’s best.

The fade on this pass for Salah was beautiful to watch.