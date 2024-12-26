With wall-to-wall football, Christmas is a dream for football supporters in the UK, and Liverpool have made a habit of providing late presents on Boxing Day.

The full Boxing Day fixture list is the focal point of the Premier League‘s packed winter schedule, and winning is becoming a tradition for the Reds.

Across Liverpool’s last six fixtures on December 26, they have scored 19 goals, conceded just one and won all six in the process.

All coming during Jurgen Klopp‘s reign, the first three of those games were at Anfield, whereas the latter trio of Leicester, Aston Villa and Burnley were all away from home.

Boxing Day record under Klopp 2015 (H): Won 1-0 vs. Leicester

vs. Leicester 2017 (H): Won 5-0 vs. Swansea

vs. Swansea 2018 (H): Won 4-0 vs. Newcastle

vs. Newcastle 2019 (A): Won 4-0 vs. Leicester

vs. Leicester 2022 (A): Won 3-1 vs. Aston Villa

vs. Aston Villa 2023 (A): Won 2-0 vs. Burnley

Arne Slot‘s Reds return home this Christmas looking to extend that excellent Boxing Day record as they play Leicester yet again, thankfully at Anfield for supporters.

Away trips on December 26 can be awkward with public transport running at a reduced rate on the bank holiday.

Liverpool’s overall record on Boxing Day is excellent, playing 92 times, winning 45, drawing 24 and losing 23.

That last of those defeats came against Man City in 2013. You may remember a particularly terrible offside decision to deny Liverpool’s Raheem Sterling from racing through on goal.

At the end of the season, with Manuel Pellegrini’s team pipping the Reds to the title by two points, the match proved pivotal.

Six years later, the top two clashed again on Boxing Day. This time it was Liverpool and Leicester.

Klopp’s Liverpool went to the King Power Stadium and hammered the Foxes 4-0 as Trent Alexander-Arnold put in a perfect performance to assert Liverpool’s dominance at the top.

Last year, the Reds made the short trip to Turf Moor where they scored at either end of the 90 minutes, through Darwin Nunez in the sixth and Diogo Jota in the 90th on another injury return off the bench.

While Liverpool regularly play on Boxing Day, they haven’t played on Christmas Day since 1957 – the last of 40 fixtures the Reds had played on that date.

• READ HERE: When Liverpool last played on Christmas Day – with 2 games in 24 hours!

With the Reds not kicking off until 8pm (GMT) on December 26 this year, here’s to another Liverpool win after Christmas Dinner leftovers!