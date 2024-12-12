Joe Gomez has admitted the prospect of him leaving Liverpool last summer was “definitely for real,” but he’s happy to have stayed at the “best club in the world.”

Gomez was left out of the first matchday squad of the season amid speculation over a move away from Anfield, with Newcastle his primary suitors.

A deal had been reached to send the No. 2 to St James’ Park in part-exchange for winger Anthony Gordon, with a £45 million fee agreed as Newcastle looked to avoid PSR sanctions.

But with the Magpies able to find other solutions to their financial issues, the transfer fell through and Gomez ultimately stayed on Merseyside.

He made his third consecutive start against Girona on Tuesday night after stepping in for the injured Ibrahima Konate, and speaking to reporters after that 1-0 win he admitted leaving Liverpool was “definitely for real.”

“My focus was always on the club,” he told the Guardian‘s Sid Lowe among others.

“I know how blessed I am to be here and it will be 10 years in the summer. I don’t take that for granted.

“It is the best club in the world in my eyes and it was quickly a case of adapting and getting into the swing of things.

“It was good to put it to bed. It’s football. To be somewhere 10 years and not have any blips would not be natural.”

As Gomez mentions, next summer will mark the 10th anniversary of his move to Liverpool from Charlton, with that £3.5 million transfer proving a bargain.

During that time he has made 235 appearances, placing him among the all-time top 100 for the club, but injuries and competition for places have undoubtedly stifled his opportunities.

The rise of Konate as first-choice partner to Virgil van Dijk has seen Gomez settle into the role of reliable squad player, also capable of filling in at right-back, left-back or even as a defensive midfielder.

“It is tricky because you don’t know when the chance will come or under what circumstances, what position and so on and so forth,” Gomez admitted.

“But I can only control what I can focus on, and that is being the best professional I can be.”

That professionalism is helped by his dedication to Liverpool, as he added: “I love the club, I love being here.”