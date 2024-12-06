Jose Mourinho has brilliantly taken a jab at Pep Guardiola after the Man City manager compared the number of Premier League titles they have each won – all off the back of his Anfield salute.

Guardiola raised six figures at Anfield in a nod to the league titles he has won as the crowd chanted ‘sacked in the morning’ as the Reds cruised to a 2-0 victory.

It has sparked quite the fallout, as the Spaniard’s gesture was likened to when Mourinho held up three fingers to crowds towards the end of his spell at Man United.

Asked if a similar fate could befall him, Guardiola said: “I hope that’s not the case for me.

“But in the end, we are similar in some ways. However, he won three Premier Leagues, and I’ve won six. So, it’s not quite the same, is it?

“We are together in the those situations. To make our fans know that we are much, much better than the people that sing that [sacked in the morning].

Pep Guardiola ? Jose Mourinho ? 'In the end, we are similar. But he won three and I won SIX!' Pep responds to a journalist who suggested his post-match antics at Anfield might be the beginning of the end for the Man City boss.

“It was just to make our fans feel that what we have done is extraordinary. I want to prove that we are an incredible football club.

“Sooner or later it’s going to be the end, but I will try to extend as much as possible for the best of my club.”

The one-upmanship wasn’t quite to Mourinho’s taste, and he hit back with the charges that hang over City’s head.

“Guardiola said something to me yesterday. He won six trophies and I won three, but I won fairly and cleanly,” Mourinho said, via the Mail.

“If I lost, I want to congratulate my opponent because he was better than me. I don’t want to win by dealing with 150 lawsuits.”

Brilliantly brutal. One thing you can never question with Mourinho is his honesty.

Man City have been charged with breaking financial fair play rules over a nine-year period, from 2009 until 2018, and, according to the Independent, their hearing is to end this week.

The outcome is not anticipated until February, and with appeals likely irrespective of the result, the suggestion is the case could run until the 2025/26 season.