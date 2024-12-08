Lewis Koumas scored his first goal in six weeks on a productive weekend for Liverpool’s loanees, with Ben Doak again a standout for Middlesbrough.

Koumas‘ time on loan at Stoke has been largely positive, though the 19-year-old may hope for more starts in the second half of the season under Narcis Pelach.

He certainly helped his chances of doing so by finding the back of the net for the first time in nine games on Saturday, as he opened the scoring in a 2-1 loss to Sunderland.

The versatile forward started on the right wing and scored after just six minutes, having been spotted making a smart run behind the defence, finishing well at the second time of asking.

Great run and finish at second time of asking from #LFC’s Lewis Koumas (19) for Stoke today. His first goal in nine games since that overhead kick vs Bristol City in October. pic.twitter.com/AhtpWA3jIO — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) December 7, 2024

Peter Smith of the Stoke Sentinel gave Koumas a 6.5 rating, praising him for showing “a lot of energy trying to make things happen.”

Also in the Championship, Doak impressed as Middlesbrough earned a 1-1 draw away to Burnley, with FotMob showing that he had the most touches in the opposition’s box (five) as well as the second-most shots (two) for Michael Carrick’s side.

“Not the easiest of games for him to thrive in as Boro struggled for their usual control, understandably away at such a good side,” wrote the Gazette‘s Craig Johns, who gave Doak a seven out of 10.

“He still managed to be a menace down the right wing though with some good runs.”

Owen Beck and Nat Phillips played 90 minutes for Blackburn and Derby respectively in the second tier, with Rovers winning 1-0 at Hull and the Rams losing 2-0 away to Leeds.

Overseas, there was a start for Stefan Bajcetic as Salzburg looked to follow up a 4-0 win over TSV Hartberg in midweek when they hosted Rapid Wien.

Unfortunately it ended in more dropped points for Pepijn Lijnders‘ side, drawing 2-2, with Salzburg sitting 13 points off the top of the Austrian Bundesliga with a game in hand.

Giorgi Mamardashvili‘s wait for a LaLiga clean sheet extended to five games as Valencia lost 1-0 to Rayo Vallecano.

The Georgian has only kept three clean sheets in 14 games so far this season, conceding 22 goals including Pathe Ciss’ winner on Saturday.

Finally, there were starts for the key duo of Luca Stephenson at Dundee United and Rhys Williams at Morecambe.

Absent from the matchday for their respective clubs, though, were Calvin Ramsay and Kaide Gordon, with neither involved at all as Wigan lost 2-0 to Leyton Orient and Norwich were thrashed 3-0 at QPR.

Liverpool Loan Watch Roundup

Unused: Marcelo Pitaluga, Calvin Ramsay, Kaide Gordon

Injured: Luke Chambers, Calum Scanlon