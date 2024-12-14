➔ SUPPORT US
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 14, 2024: Liverpool's Luis Díaz during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool 2-2 Fulham – As it happened

Liverpool return to Anfield with a chance to extend their lead at the top of the table against Fulham. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 3pm (UK), the referee is Tony Harrington.

Today’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @mcmulhar & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Endo, Morton, Nyoni, Elliott, Chiesa, Jota, Nunez

Fulham: Leno; Tete, Diop, Cuenca, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Wilson, Pereira, Iwobi; Jimenez

Subs: Benda, Castagne, Sessegnon, King, Smith Rowe, Godo, A. Traore, Muniz, Vinicius

