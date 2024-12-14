Liverpool return to Anfield with a chance to extend their lead at the top of the table against Fulham. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 3pm (UK), the referee is Tony Harrington.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Endo, Morton, Nyoni, Elliott, Chiesa, Jota, Nunez

Fulham: Leno; Tete, Diop, Cuenca, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Wilson, Pereira, Iwobi; Jimenez

Subs: Benda, Castagne, Sessegnon, King, Smith Rowe, Godo, A. Traore, Muniz, Vinicius

