Liverpool are looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League as they host Fulham. Here’s how to watch and stream live around the world.

Arne Slot‘s side take on an in-form Fulham outfit that have taken points off Tottenham, Brighton and Arsenal in their last three games.

The Reds, though, are on an impressive home run themselves and, against Fulham, they are hoping to claim a 10th consecutive win at Anfield in all competitions.

Here is how to watch Liverpool vs. Fulham, with the match not on UK television.

The match gets underway at 3pm (GMT) – or 10am in New York, 7am in Los Angeles, 2am (Sunday) in Sydney, 7pm in Dubai and 6pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Fulham is not live on TV in the UK, but live audio commentary and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Fulham is being shown live on Peacock in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Fulham is being shown live on the fuboTV and Fubo Sports Network Canada in Canada, which is available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Worldwide

You can find live listings for Liverpool vs. Fulham around the world on Live Soccer TV’s website here.

