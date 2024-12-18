Liverpool travel to Southampton for the second time this season as they face the Saints in the Carabao Cup quarter-final. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at St Mary’s is 8pm (UK), the referee is Simon Hooper.

Tonight’s blog is run by Sam Millne, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @sam_millne & in the comments below.

Teams

Southampton: McCarthy; Bree, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Wood, Manning; Downes, Fernandes; Aribo, Dibling, Archer

Subs: Lumley, Edwards, Sugawara, Lallana, Fraser, Amo-Ameyaw, Kamaldeen, Brereton Diaz, Onuachu

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Endo, Quansah, Gomez; Morton, Nyoni, Mac Allister; Elliott, Gakpo, Nunez

Subs: Jaros, Nallo, Norris, Tsimikas, McConnell, Ngumoha, Chiesa, Jota, Danns

Our coverage updates automatically below: