Liverpool have been drawn at home to League Two side Accrington Stanley in the third round of the FA Cup.

With the third round to be played on the weekend of January 11, 2025, Liverpool will host Accrington Stanley in the 144th edition of the competition.

This means the match will take place a week after playing Man United at home, but just a couple of days before a trip to Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool will hope to have the likes of Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas back fit by that point, as well as Diogo Jota, Federico Chiesa and Alisson.

The Reds have played Accrington Stanley just once in their history – another FA Cup third round meeting in 1956 when the legendary forward, Billy Liddell, scored both goals in a 2-0 win.

The furthest Accrington Stanley have ever reached in the FA Cup is the fourth round, which they have managed on four occasions including in 2022/23.

Their current squad includes ex-Liverpool youngster Liam Coyle who spent 12 years with the club before his release in 2021. Coyle, a 24-year-old defensive midfielder, has played 95 times for the ‘Owd Reds including 14 appearances so far this season.

They are currently 19th in League Two, having won just one of their last five fourth division games.

The TV fixtures for the third round haven’t yet been announced but when they are, This Is Anfield will have the news and fixture schedule for you.

This season, the FA Cup is being shown on BBC and ITV in the UK, while BBC and talkSPORT have the radio covered.

Last season, Liverpool reached the quarter-finals of the competition but had their charge for a quadruple ended at Old Trafford, incidentally also where this year’s third round draw was held.

The Reds controlled almost all of the tie against Man United, only to twice surrender their lead.

Eventually, the hosts made Liverpool pay for their complete wastefulness in the final third as Amad Diallo scored an unexpected, crushing winner in the 121st minute.

Liverpool had only themselves to blame for defeat that day.

In the end Man United went on to somehow win the competition, progressing on penalties past Coventry in the semi-finals, despite having led 3-0, and beating Man City 2-1 in the final.

The full third round draw: