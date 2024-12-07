Liverpool continue to be without several influential players for the trip to Everton, as Arne Slot contemplates changes.

The Reds head to Goodison Park on Saturday lunchtime, playing there for the last time in the Premier League.

Fortunately, no new injuries emerged for Liverpool away to Newcastle in midweek, but there are still players unavailable.

Ibrahima Konate is among the absentees, and while Alisson and Diogo Jota are also missing, they are “close” to a return, along with Federico Chiesa.

Meanwhile, Alexis Mac Allister is suspended after picking up his fifth league booking of the season at St James’ Park.

Here’s who is available and who is set to miss out against Everton:

Full-back pair Conor Bradley and Kostas Tsimikas are still out, leaving Liverpool with a dearth of options in those areas.

When it comes to Liverpool’s starting lineup to face Everton, Slot has a couple of selection headaches.

He has, however, already confirmed two starters in Caoimhin Kelleher and Ryan Gravenberch.

It would be a huge surprise if Trent Alexander-Arnold didn’t return at right-back, with Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah battling to partner Virgil van Dijk.

With Mac Allister out, Curtis Jones is expected to sit deep next to Gravenberch, allowing Dominik Szoboszlai to come in and play in the No. 10 role.

Luis Diaz has a strong chance of returning to the XI in place of Darwin Nunez, following a frustrating performance by the latter in midweek.

Youngsters Amara Nallo and Trey Nyoni trained with the first team on Friday instead of joining the U18s travelling to Preston for their FA Youth Cup loss, and should therefore both be on the bench.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Everton

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Nallo, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Elliott, Morton, Nyoni, McConnell,

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez, Danns